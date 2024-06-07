‘The Challenge’ Couples in Real Life

Amanda Bell
Comments
Nany Gonzales and Kaycee Clark, Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett, and Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore
Nany Gonzales/Kam Williams/Cara Maria Sorbello/Instagram

There’s something about the heat of intense competition that brings people together, it seems, because there are a lot of relationships that are made on the set of The Challenge.

Sometimes, it’s a bae for the stay situation, where couples will come together while filming a season and then fizzle out shortly thereafter. Other times, there are meaningful relationships formed, even if it doesn’t last forever. Meanwhile, some relationships on The Challenge ended in tragedy — Chris C.T. Tamburello and Diem Brown, for example, as she died from cancer complications after they reunited on the set of Battle of the Exes II. Occasionally, they end in friendships, like Veronica Portillo and Rachel Robinson, who were a couple for years and recently reunited for All Stars 4 as allies and tight-knit friends, with no sign of animosity between them. And once in a while, the bond that’s formed between challengers is completely endgame.  In all cases, the feelings are always intense to watch unfold.

Here are the couples from The Challenge who are currently together.

Michele Fitzgerald kisses Devin Walker on Instagram
Michele Fitzgerald/Instagram

Devin Walker and Michele Fitzgerald

Competing on The Challenge Season 40 must have been a romantic experience for these two, as she confirmed that they are now dating on Instagram stories.

Olivia Kaiser and Theo Campbell on Instagram
Olivia Kaiser/Instagram

Olivia Kaiser and Theo Campbell

Season 40 also evidently brought these two together because Olivia shared an Instagram story of the two in several steamy moments together.

Averey Tressler and Adam Larson together
Averey Tressler/Instagram

Averey Tressler and Adam Larson

After partnering up on All Stars 4, these two found a romantic connection. After co-star Ryan Kehoe shared a snap of the two enjoying a smooch in the hot tub, Tressler confirmed their relationship on Instagram.

Nurys Mateo and Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. smile
Nurys Mateo/Instagram

Nurys Mateo and Horacio Gutiérrez Jr.

These two became an item on The Challenge Season 39 and have been serving smiles ever since.

Nany Gonzales and Kaycee Clark
Nany Gonzales/Instagram

Nany Gonzales and Kaycee Clark

After forming a deep (and flirty) friendship on the set of Total Madness, these two returned as romantic partners on Spies, Lies & Allies. They are now engaged to be married and plan to start a family.

Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols with kids
Jenna Compono/Instagram

Fans were along for the bumpy ride that was the early relationship between these two, who met on Battle of the Exes II and started dating on and off throughout subsequent season. They have since gotten married and have three children together.

Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore dressed up
Cara Maria Sorbello/Instagram

Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore

After becoming friends on Final Reckoning, these two became a power couple and returned to compete together on both War of the Worlds and War of the Worlds 2. They now live together and are planning to have a family. 

Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett with their kids
Kam Williams/Instagram

Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett

Killa Kam and Lee have been together for several years now after falling in love (and back in love) on location for The Challenge. They first met on Vendettas and officially began dating in 2019  now have two children together and are engaged to be married. 

Rachel Campos and Sean Duffy with kids
Rachel Campos/Instagram

Rachel Campos and Sean Duffy

The most lasting relationship to come from The Challenge yet is this couple, who first met on Season 1 and got married soon thereafter. They now have nine children together.  

The Challenge

The Challenge: All Stars

Adam Larson

Averey Tressler

Cara Maria Sorbello

Devin Walker

Horacio Gutiérrez Jr.

Jenna Compono

Kam Williams

Kaycee Clark

Leroy Garrett

Michele Fitzgerald

Nany Gonzales

Nurys Mateo

Olivia Kaiser

Paulie Calafiore

Rachel Campos

Sean Duffy

Theo Campbell

Zach Nichols

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Pat Sajak
1
What’s Pat Sajak Doing Next After Leaving ‘Wheel of Fortune’?
Vanna White delivers emotional and tearful farewell to 'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak
2
See Vanna White’s Tearful Farewell to Pat Sajak on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Jennifer Love Hewitt and Brian Hallisay
3
Jennifer Love Hewitt Reuniting Onscreen With Real-Life Husband in Holiday Movie
Jensen Ackles
4
Jensen Ackles to Star in Prime Video Drama ‘Countdown’ From One Chicago Vet
Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik
5
‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Makes Subtle Mayim Bialik Reference & Sparks Fans Reaction