There’s something about the heat of intense competition that brings people together, it seems, because there are a lot of relationships that are made on the set of The Challenge.

Sometimes, it’s a bae for the stay situation, where couples will come together while filming a season and then fizzle out shortly thereafter. Other times, there are meaningful relationships formed, even if it doesn’t last forever. Meanwhile, some relationships on The Challenge ended in tragedy — Chris C.T. Tamburello and Diem Brown, for example, as she died from cancer complications after they reunited on the set of Battle of the Exes II. Occasionally, they end in friendships, like Veronica Portillo and Rachel Robinson, who were a couple for years and recently reunited for All Stars 4 as allies and tight-knit friends, with no sign of animosity between them. And once in a while, the bond that’s formed between challengers is completely endgame. In all cases, the feelings are always intense to watch unfold.

Here are the couples from The Challenge who are currently together.