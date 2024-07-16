Jenn’s ‘Bachelorette’ Ending Revealed? 9 Other Bachelor Nation Journeys Spoiled

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth of 'The Bachelorette,' Jojo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on 'The Bachelorette,' Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko on 'The Bachelorette'
Pity the production staff who have to scour social media while seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise are filming or airing, looking for possible giveaways. Because yes, several seasons have been ruined on social media… and one BiP result was unwittingly revealed by ABC itself!

And we’re recapping those gaffes below, just weeks after Bachelorette Season 21 star Jenn Tran gave away a major detail about her season’s ending. If she did drop an unsanctioned spoiler, she wouldn’t be the first…

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth of 'The Bachelorette'
Rick Rowell/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

The Bachelorette Season 11

Kaitlyn Bristowe inadvertently spoiled that Shawn Booth was her winner when she sent a pic of him shirtless in her bed to Snapchat followers. “We were sending snaps to one of the producers,” Shawn said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the spoiler, per Us Weekly. “[And then] I pick up my phone to go on Twitter [now called X], and there [are] hundreds of pictures of my stupid face laying in bed with her. I started having a panic attack. I couldn’t even breathe.”

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert on 'Bachelor in Paradise'
ABC

Bachelor in Paradise Season 2

Back when the video-sharing app Periscope was still a thing, Jade Roper accidentally revealed that she found love with Tanner Tolbert on Bachelor in Paradise when she shared a Periscope upload tagged with Kansas City, Missouri, Tanner’s hometown, as E! News reported at the time.

Jojo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on 'The Bachelorette'
Matt Klitscher/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

The Bachelorette Season 12

Jordan Rodgers’ brother Luke seemed to accidentally out him as JoJo Fletcher’s winning suitor in a Facebook Live interview with Womanista, as Refinery29 reported. Luke said that JoJo “easily [came] lockstep” into the Rodgers family except that she was missing knowledge of family-favorite movies. “But we’re going to catch her up,” Luke added, before seemingly realizing that he made a faux pas by speaking about the future. (He quickly added, “We could catch her up with that, should she need to be caught up, depending on how this whole thing ends.”)

Becca Kufrin and Arie Luyendyk Jr. on 'The Bachelor'
ABC

The Bachelor Season 22

The Bachelor Season 22 star Arie Luyendyk Jr. and winner Becca Kufrin revealed the outcome of their season by posting Instagram photos showing the same backyard. Reality Steve reported on the spoiler, speculating that it was the backyard of one of the Bachelor “safe houses” that production sets up for engaged couples after filming. The site also noted that Arie and Becca quickly scrubbed the pics from their feeds!

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood on 'The Bachelor'
ABC

The Bachelor Season 23

By tracking Colton Underwood’s online activity, X user @clur19 apparently learned it was Cassie Randolph who made it to the finish line of his Bachelor season. “I stalked Colton’s Venmo friends to see who he picked, and then I knew who won The Bachelor months before anyone else did,” @clur19 wrote in a post. (“Major props to you,” Colton replied, per Cosmopolitan.)

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell on 'The Bachelor'
ABC

The Bachelor Season 25

Matt James may have accidentally spoiled his season of The Bachelor when he clicked the “Like” button on a Spotify playlist created by Rachael Kirkconnell, his leading lady. In a subsequent Entertainment Tonight interview, Matt claimed to have listened to Spotify playlists from other contestants from the season.

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin on 'Bachelor in Paradise'
ABC

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7

ABC even spoiled a season of Bachelor in Paradise with a promo that included a shot of a man brandishing a diamond ring. The only problem? Season 7 contestant Kenny Braasch’s chain and chest tattoo were visible in that shot, so fans knew he’d make it to the finale and get down on bended knee, per Cosmopolitan. (FYI, it was Mari Pepin on the other side of that proposal, and she said yes.)

Dotun Olubeko and Charity Lawson on 'The Bachelorette'
ABC

The Bachelorette Season 20

Bachelorette fans who followed Charity Lawson on Instagram got an inkling she’d choose Dotun Olubeko to be her beau after she posted a snapshot of herself wearing bracelets Dotun’s mother gave her. She later deleted the spoilery pic from her Instagram feed, as Cosmopolitan reported at the time.

Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson on 'The Bachelor'
ABC

The Bachelor Season 28

Fans realized that Kelsey Anderson got Joey Graziadei’s final rose after figuring out that the lovebirds were posting to Instagram and TikTok from the same house. “We tried our best,” Joey later told Entertainment Weekly. “I was in front of a white wall. She went outside. We are shocked that they put two and two together. We will never underestimate them ever again.”

