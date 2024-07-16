Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Pity the production staff who have to scour social media while seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise are filming or airing, looking for possible giveaways. Because yes, several seasons have been ruined on social media… and one BiP result was unwittingly revealed by ABC itself!

And we’re recapping those gaffes below, just weeks after Bachelorette Season 21 star Jenn Tran gave away a major detail about her season’s ending. If she did drop an unsanctioned spoiler, she wouldn’t be the first…