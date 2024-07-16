Jenn’s ‘Bachelorette’ Ending Revealed? 9 Other Bachelor Nation Journeys Spoiled
Pity the production staff who have to scour social media while seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise are filming or airing, looking for possible giveaways. Because yes, several seasons have been ruined on social media… and one BiP result was unwittingly revealed by ABC itself!
And we’re recapping those gaffes below, just weeks after Bachelorette Season 21 star Jenn Tran gave away a major detail about her season’s ending. If she did drop an unsanctioned spoiler, she wouldn’t be the first…
1
See How ‘Jeopardy!’ Honored Johnny Gilbert on His 96th Birthday
2
Meet the Full Cast of ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’
3
‘The View’ Hosts React to Trump Rally Shooting
4
Will Gibbs Ever Return to ‘NCIS’? Mark Harmon Gives an Update
5
What to Remember About ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ Netflix’s Controversial Adaptation of J.D. Vance’s Biography