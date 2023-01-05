Teen Wolf fans, are you ready? Teen Wolf: The Movie arrives January 26 on Paramount+, and ahead of its anticipated debut, we’ve pulled together the platform’s movie stills of Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Colton Haynes, Shelley Hennig, and more.

In Teen Wolf: The Movie, “a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged,” Paramount+ teases. “The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can both gather new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

Appearing in the film version of the beloved MTV series are Posey, Reed (Allison Argent), Haynes (Jackson Whittemore), Hennig (Malia Tate), Holland Roden (Lydia Martin), JR Bourne (Chris Argent), Melissa Ponzio (Melissa McCall), Tyler Hoechlin (Derek Hale), Dylan Sprayberry (Liam Dunbar), Khylin Rhambo (Mason Hewitt), Ian Bohen (Peter Hale), Linden Ashby (Noah Stilinksi), Ryan Kelley (Deputy Jordan Parrish), Orny Adams (Coach Bobby Finstock), and Seth Gilliam (Dr. Alan Deaton). Additionally, Vince Mattis, Amy Workman, and Nobi Nakanishi will play new characters to the franchise.

As the cast told TV Insider at New York Comic Con 2022, the supernatural flick takes place 15 years after the events of the series finale. Derek is now father to 15-year-old son, Eli (Mattis). Workman plays new character Hikari Zhang. But it’s the OG series’ stars that are highlighted in the below photos from Teen Wolf: The Movie.

The movie is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM. Scroll through the images of the actors’ returns to Beacon Hill to get a glimpse of the drama in store.