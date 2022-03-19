12 Talk Shows That Lasted Just One Season

Nick Cannon will have to fall back on one of his many other day jobs. The actor-turned-TV-host’s self-named talk show is one of three daytime series that got the boot last week, linking Cannon to many other celebrities whose chat-fests only aired one season.

From Pat Sajak’s oft-forgotten foray into late night to Kris Jenner’s little-watched daytime show, here are other talk shows that never saw a second season.