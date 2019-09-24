Two Legends Return in the ‘Survivor: Island of Idols’ Premiere (PHOTOS)

Survivor is back! And in Season 39, Island of the Idols, two legendary winners — Boston Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine — will serve as mentors for the 20 new castaways competing for $1 million dollars.

In the season premiere, “I Vote You Out and That’s It,” one castaway gets fired up when learning a lesson on the Island of the Idols. Also, castaways question whether likability will prove to be a liability, on the special 90-minute episode.

Click through the gallery above for a sneak peek at the premiere!

Survivor: Island of the Idols, Season 39 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 8/7c, CBS