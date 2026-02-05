‘Survivor 50’: Will Season 46 Trio Work Together? Here’s What They Told Us
There are three trios of players from the same debut season in the Survivor 50 cast: Q Burdette, Tiffany Ervin, and Charlie Davis from Survivor 46; Kyle Fraser, Kamilla Karthigesu, and Joe Hunter from Survivor 48; and Mike White, Angelina Keeley, and Christian Hubicki from Survivor: David vs. Goliath.
On set in Fiji in June 2025, TV Insider asked the three Season 46 alums if they planned to work together in Season 50, before Tiff and Charlie found out they would be on the same tribe.
Survivor 50 premieres on Wednesday, February 25, at 8/7c on CBS. It’s the first returning players season since Season 40, Winners at War, and it’s the first time that any player from Seasons 41-49 is coming back to play for a second time.
Here, Q, Tiff, and Charlie tell TV Insider if they want to work with their fellow 46ers in the milestone 50th season.
