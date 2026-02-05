‘Survivor 50’: Will Season 46 Trio Work Together? Here’s What They Told Us

Robert Voets / CBS

Charlie is going into 50 assuming that this trio won’t get along at all, more so than any other group of returning trios from the same season.

“I think the 46 trio is probably the least likely to actually work together,” Charlie told us, “because, well, one of the people is Q and you never know what Q’s going to do and it makes it very difficult to work with him. And then, I mean, just looking at the history that we had in the game, I voted out Q, Q tried to vote out me, me and Q voted out Tiffany. Tiffany tried to vote out Q, neither Q nor Tiffany voted for me to win the game. It’s like there were bullets flying every which way on Season 46 and now we’re all here again.”

“Of course, you’re bonded a little bit being on the same season,” he continued. “I consider both of them my friends outside the game, but you never know. Who knows? Maybe they just want to say, ‘Oh, Charlie got one up on me before, I’m going to get one up on him now.'”

Is Charlie wary about trusting anyone from 46 because of how his ride-or-die alliance with Maria Shrime Gonzalez crashed and burned when she didn’t vote for him to win, costing him the $1 million? Actually, it’s the opposite. Charlie is looking for another No. 1 ally this season, and he’s planning to trust that ally fully. He just doesn’t envision that ally being Q or Tiff.

“It’s a necessity for me to trust. That’s do or die. If I don’t fully trust the person that I am working with, then I’m probably going not so far in the game,” Charlie said. “It might be hard, it could be challenging. It certainly would be something that I’d be super paranoid about. If a similar situation happens at the end of the game, I’m in the final three and my No. 1’s on the jury, I’m probably going to have some PTSD flashbacks to Season 46. But I hope that doesn’t happen. I’m really hoping that doesn’t happen. I think it’s rare that that happened. I think that’s part of the reason I’m here because that was really, really shocking to the viewers, to me, to everybody. So hopefully, lightning doesn’t strike twice, so to speak.”