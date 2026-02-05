‘Survivor 50’: Will Season 46 Trio Work Together? Here’s What They Told Us

Charlie Davis, Tiffany Ervin, and Q Burdette in 'Survivor 50'
There are three trios of players from the same debut season in the Survivor 50 cast: Q Burdette, Tiffany Ervin, and Charlie Davis from Survivor 46Kyle Fraser, Kamilla Karthigesu, and Joe Hunter from Survivor 48; and Mike White, Angelina Keeley, and Christian Hubicki from Survivor: David vs. Goliath.

On set in Fiji in June 2025, TV Insider asked the three Season 46 alums if they planned to work together in Season 50, before Tiff and Charlie found out they would be on the same tribe.

Survivor 50 premieres on Wednesday, February 25, at 8/7c on CBS. It’s the first returning players season since Season 40, Winners at War, and it’s the first time that any player from Seasons 41-49 is coming back to play for a second time.

Here, Q, Tiff, and Charlie tell TV Insider if they want to work with their fellow 46ers in the milestone 50th season.

Q Burdette
Robert Voets / CBS

Q Burdette

Q placed 6th in Survivor 46 and became the record-setting fifth player to get voted out with an immunity idol in their pocket that season (it was the fourth consecutive idol flush, too). Tiff suffered the same fate when she placed 8th. They started the game together on the “cursed” Yanu tribe with eventual winner Kenzie Petty. Q caused chaos that blew up Tiff’s game. This time, he wants to “make it right” and be truly close allies.

“I want Tiffany to be a friend. Charlie can be a frenemy,” Q told us. “I understand that Charlie’s going to play the middle. I understand that Charlie is not going to commit to one way or another when it comes to me or anybody else. And he’s going to fly under the radar a little bit. He’s not a big name that people have to kind of say, ‘Oh, Charlie’s going to do X, Y, Z,’ but he’s someone who will slither his way through. If he does that, he’s only building more and more real connections, so eventually I know I have to get rid of Charlie. But I want to play with Tiff from the start to the end this time, because I want us to make it right. I want us to show the world that wecan come together and we can do it the right way.”

Tiffany Ervin for 'Survivor 50'
Robert Voets / CBS

Tiffany Ervin

Tiff knew there was no chance she would be in 50 without Q. Their fates on 46 were just too intertwined, and their dynamic was too entertaining. But Charlie, who was the season’s runner-up, was a surprise for Tiff.

“When I saw Charlie, I was shocked. I was like, ‘OK, wow. Charlie’s back.’ I was shocked, but I wasn’t shocked,” Tiff told us. “I expected Q to be back. In my mind, there wasn’t a world where I got put back on another Survivor beach where Q was not there. And I say this just because that’s usually the first question people ask me: ‘Are you and Q cool again? What happened? What’s going to happen if you got back out there? What would you do?’ The answer is I don’t know. But I was not surprised to see Q at all, Charlie a little bit, but not because I don’t think he deserves to be here. I just was shocked that there are three people from my season on season 50. That’s nuts.”

Where Q is certain that he wants to align with Tiff, if they have the chance to do so (Q’s on Vatu, Tiff and Charlie are on Kalo), Tiff isn’t committing to working with either of her former cast members.

“I don’t think I need to align myself with people that I’ve played with before,” she said of Q and Charlie. “Just because we’re on the same season doesn’t mean we automatically have to be allies. I think what’s most important is to realize what’s most advantageous when we hit that beach. Again, the fans are creating an entirely new game. I don’t know what I’m walking into. And this is part of my strategy. I am not planning ahead. I’m going to see what the cards reveal when they get there, and they’re going to play the hand that I’m dealt.”

Charlie Davis for 'Survivor 50'
Robert Voets / CBS

Charlie Davis

Charlie is going into 50 assuming that this trio won’t get along at all, more so than any other group of returning trios from the same season.

“I think the 46 trio is probably the least likely to actually work together,” Charlie told us, “because, well, one of the people is Q and you never know what Q’s going to do and it makes it very difficult to work with him. And then, I mean, just looking at the history that we had in the game, I voted out Q, Q tried to vote out me, me and Q voted out Tiffany. Tiffany tried to vote out Q, neither Q nor Tiffany voted for me to win the game. It’s like there were bullets flying every which way on Season 46 and now we’re all here again.”

“Of course, you’re bonded a little bit being on the same season,” he continued. “I consider both of them my friends outside the game, but you never know. Who knows? Maybe they just want to say, ‘Oh, Charlie got one up on me before, I’m going to get one up on him now.'”

Is Charlie wary about trusting anyone from 46 because of how his ride-or-die alliance with Maria Shrime Gonzalez crashed and burned when she didn’t vote for him to win, costing him the $1 million? Actually, it’s the opposite. Charlie is looking for another No. 1 ally this season, and he’s planning to trust that ally fully. He just doesn’t envision that ally being Q or Tiff.

“It’s a necessity for me to trust. That’s do or die. If I don’t fully trust the person that I am working with, then I’m probably going not so far in the game,” Charlie said. “It might be hard, it could be challenging. It certainly would be something that I’d be super paranoid about. If a similar situation happens at the end of the game, I’m in the final three and my No. 1’s on the jury, I’m probably going to have some PTSD flashbacks to Season 46. But I hope that doesn’t happen. I’m really hoping that doesn’t happen. I think it’s rare that that happened. I think that’s part of the reason I’m here because that was really, really shocking to the viewers, to me, to everybody. So hopefully, lightning doesn’t strike twice, so to speak.”

