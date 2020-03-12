First Look at Flashbacks to Dex & Benny’s Past on ‘Stumptown’ (PHOTOS)

Ready to delve into Dex’s (Cobie Smulders) past?

As she looks for answers about Benny’s death in Wednesday’s episode of Stumptown, we’ll get a look at their history. (Jeremy told her in “All Quiet on the Dextern Front” that there are things she doesn’t know about that night and a subsequent investigation.) TV Insider has an exclusive first look at Sam Marra debuting as Benjamin Blackbird in flashbacks with Dex in the gallery above.

In “The Dex Files,” Jeremy introduces her to Major Elders (Michael Beach), who has intel on Benny’s death. Suspicious of the information and seeking answers, Dex investigates a potential cover up involving Benny’s unit in Afghanistan.

Elsewhere in the episode, Hoffman (Michael Ealy) and Lee (Fiona Rene) work closely on a sting operation that involves a familiar face, and Grey’s (Jake Johnson) newfound relationship with his father is tested.

Stumptown, Wednesdays, 10/9c, ABC