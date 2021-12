Reading Material

The Greatest Love Story Ever Told by Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman

Available where books are sold, $28

The only time I’ve ever questioned my happy single life was while reading the joyfully funny and inspiring journey that Will & Grace star Mullally and her Parks and Recreation husband Offerman have taken to become one of Hollywood’s quirkiest and most beloved couples. This story, told in the format of an oral history, is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the television fanatic in your life!

—Damian Holbrook, Senior Writer