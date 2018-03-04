Stuff We Love Right Now: ‘American Crime Story’, Filmstruck & More

Available wherever books are sold Before the Riverdale spinoff streams on Netflix, fly into the sinful world of Greendale with this graphic novel’s dark coming-of-age story starring half-witch Sabrina Spellman. It’s nothing like the Sabrina the Teenage Witch we remember. —Emily Aslanian, Assistant Editor

Airs Wednesdays, 10/9c, FX Ever since Ryan Murphy incorporated Mark Ronson’s music into Nip/Tuck, I’ve been a fan of his soundtrack picks. And this season’s American Crime Story has some killer selections. Whether its Remo Giazotto’s heartbreaking “Adagio in G Minor for Violin Strings and Organ” playing over the major murder scene or Philip Bailey and Phil Collins’s “Easy Lover” pumping as Andrew Cunanan (Darren Criss) works his escort gig, each song is pitch-perfect. —Eric Andersson, Staff Editor

Watch on YouTube I’m not sure what’s funnier when it comes to this Geico ad: the obvious fact that the sloth is infuriatingly slow, or his stunned reaction when the other players can’t guess “Tandem Bicycle” from the straight line he’s drawing. —Michael Fell, Editor in Chief

Stream for $6.99/month The TCM offshoot lets you watch classic movies instantly. Who wouldn’t want Cary Grant (with Rosalind Russell in His Girl Friday) at their fingertips? —Aubry D’Arminio, Senior Writer

Download in the iTunes App Store and Android Apps What started out as a bit on Ellen and became the final challenge standing between a contestant and $100,000 on Ellen’s Game of Games is also an addictive app. Players identify items from pictures in different categories (featuring celebrities, vacation spots or other topics) by shouting at the phone—which is only slightly more nerve-racking than yelling over the contestants on TV. —Julia Siegel, Researcher

Tickets available on Ticketmaster.com SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway sounds about as natural a fit as The Walking Dead on Ice, but I’ll be darned if Bikini Bottom at the Palace Theatre isn’t a blast. Colorfully inventive and full of joy, the show features a rousing score (available on iTunes) with original songs by John Legend, Cyndi Lauper and others, a giddy title performance by Ethan Slater and a show-stopping, four-tentacled tap dance by Gavin Lee as Squidward that I can only hope makes it to this year’s Tony Awards telecast. —Matt Roush, Senior Critic

It’s that time again where the TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider staff share what they love in TV, apps, music, and more.

Click through the gallery to see what’s on their list this week.