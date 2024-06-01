7 Burning Questions We Still Need Answered After the ‘Station 19’ Series Finale

Megan Vick
Comments
Barrett Doss and Jason George on 'Station '19'
ABC

It is with eyes full of tears that we report that Station 19 has officially come to an end. The series finale revealed all of the firefighters’ fates in the wake of the Seattle wildfire and gave us a glimpse at their hopeful futures.

The only casualty of the final episode was Kate (Kiele Sanchez), who was killed by a fire tornado before Travis (Jay Hayden) and her co-worker could save her. The rest of the crew, including Maya (Danielle Savre), managed to make it out of the chaos fairly unscathed – though there were a lot of close calls. Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) gave us the greatest scare when she ditched the team to go find help after the team was surrounded by flames. They couldn’t find her after they removed their fire blankets, but she successfully brought backup before collapsing. She was rushed to Grey Sloan, where she was treated and regained consciousness.

Each of the firefighters faced their mortality in different ways during the episode. As each of them pondered whether they would make it out of the wildfire alive, they had visions of their potential future, which included raising families, seeing kids graduate college, finding new careers and loves, and in Andy’s case, reconnecting with an old flame.

These future dreams revealed a lot about what the creative team imagined for the Station 19 firefighters beyond Season 7. After drying our tears, we still have a few burning—pun intended—questions about the series finale that need to be answered.

Station 19, Streaming Now, Hulu

Jason George as Ben Warren on 'Station 19'
ABC / Anne Marie Fox

Will Ben go back to Grey Sloan?

After the wildfire, Ben (Jason George) decided that he wanted to return to medicine. He gave Andy his official resignation notice at Vic’s party, but the question remains whether he’ll go back to Grey Sloan in Grey’s Anatomy Season 21. For those that don’t also watch Grey’s Anatomy, the hospital drama’s finale ended with Bailey’s (Chandra Wilson) future at the hospital unclear. She threatened to quit her job to save Lucas (Niko Terho) from having to repeat his intern year. If Bailey leaves Grey Sloan, would Ben go back or would they go find another hospital to work at together?

Jaina Lee Ortiz and Grey Damon in 'Station 19'
Disney / James Clark

Are Andy & Jack actually together?

The final scenes of the Station 19 finale jumped forward three months and then several years into the future. However, Andy’s future dream revealed that she still had some latent feelings for Jack (Grey Damon). They were very affectionate with each other during Vic’s (Barrett Doss) going away party, but it was never officially confirmed whether the two restarted their romantic relationship from Season 1. We know that Andy achieved her dream of becoming Seattle Fire Chief, but did she get a romantic happily ever after as well?

Barrett Doss as Vic in 'Station 19'
Disney / Mike Taing

What does Vic's future dream mean?

Vic had the most confusing future dream of everyone in the station. She was on stage presenting the national Crisis One program but was joined by Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan). At that point in the episode, it felt like the show confirming that Vic wasn’t going to make it through the wildfire, but she did. Was her dream just a way to bring back an original member of the crew and remind everyone how Dean has stayed present in his friends’ lives? Or was Vic’s dream a sign she was going “towards the light” in a life-or-death moment?

Jay Hayden and Barrett Doss on 'Station 19'
Disney / James Clark

Could there be a Crisis One spinoff?

Fans have surmised that Station 19 was canceled because of how expensive it is to create an action-movie episode every week and ABC has another expensive disaster show with 9-1-1. However, Station 19 ended with Vic and Travis heading to D.C. to launch the national Crisis One program. A Crisis One series would not have to set fire to things every week, and thus would be a lot easier for ABC to produce. We’d still have beloved characters and the show would be able to bring Station 19 crew members on to guest star, or have Vic and Travis visit the station occasionally. The idea is right there, and we can at least guarantee that we’d watch every week.

TV Insider spoke to co-showrunners Peter Paige and Zoanne Clack about a spinoff possibilities. “The likelihood of them happening is small,” Paige said. “Small” still means there’s a chance!

Grey Damon as Jack on 'Station 19'
ABC / James Clark

Will Jack take over the clinic?

Jack transitioned to dispatch after finding out he couldn’t actively put out fires anymore, but is that the full story for the rest of his career? Jack was one of the most passionate people about the Station 19 clinic, and because he didn’t face death in the episode, we did not see what he imagined for his future. It would be nice to think that he took over a leadership role with the clinic and found a way to make it a city, state, or even nationwide program.

Boris Kodjoe and Josh Randall on 'Station 19'
ABC

What are Sullivan-Beckett family dinners like?

Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) and Beckett (Josh Randall) started out as mortal enemies, but they might end up being family? Beckett imagined his future with Ross’ sister and the two couples having a competitive double date on the pickleball court. There was no dialogue in the scene and yet it seemed like the most fun, and it makes us curious about what Sunday dinners look like with this unexpected unit. Do Beckett and Sullivan go to meetings together? Do they learn to make Korean food? Do they all watch K-dramas together? It is the most fascinating matchup, and if ABC is looking for Station 19 spinoff potential, they should also consider this for a sitcom.

Jay Hayden as Travis on 'Station 19'; Kate Walsh as Addison on 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC

Is Travis related to Addison Montgomery?

This question has nothing to do with anything that happened in the finale. It’s been a burning question since the character names in the series were revealed. It cannot be a coincidence that Travis and Addison (Kate Walsh) share the last name, but neither Station 19 or Grey’s Anatomy have addressed their matching surnames. We want a Crisis One spinoff so we don’t have to leave the world of Staiton 19, but also so this pressing matter can finally be addressed.

Station 19

Danielle Savre

Jaina Lee Ortiz

Jay Hayden

Kiele Sanchez

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'Wheel of Fortune's Pat Sajak and Vanna White
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’: A Pat Sajak & Vanna White Photo Album
Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown Season 3
2
Jeremy Renner Returns as ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ New Seasons of ‘Celebrity IOU’ and ‘Billy the Kid,’ Remembering Nicole Brown Simpson
Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 7, Part 2
3
‘Outlander’ Teaser Trailer: Claire & Jamie Return to Face New Threats
Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in 'Elsbeth' Season 1 Episode 8
4
Will ‘Elsbeth’ Return to Court in Season 2?
'All American,' 'So You Think You Can Dance,' and 'The Great North'
5
8 Shows We’re Already Worried Will End Next Season