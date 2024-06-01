Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

It is with eyes full of tears that we report that Station 19 has officially come to an end. The series finale revealed all of the firefighters’ fates in the wake of the Seattle wildfire and gave us a glimpse at their hopeful futures.

The only casualty of the final episode was Kate (Kiele Sanchez), who was killed by a fire tornado before Travis (Jay Hayden) and her co-worker could save her. The rest of the crew, including Maya (Danielle Savre), managed to make it out of the chaos fairly unscathed – though there were a lot of close calls. Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) gave us the greatest scare when she ditched the team to go find help after the team was surrounded by flames. They couldn’t find her after they removed their fire blankets, but she successfully brought backup before collapsing. She was rushed to Grey Sloan, where she was treated and regained consciousness.

Each of the firefighters faced their mortality in different ways during the episode. As each of them pondered whether they would make it out of the wildfire alive, they had visions of their potential future, which included raising families, seeing kids graduate college, finding new careers and loves, and in Andy’s case, reconnecting with an old flame.

These future dreams revealed a lot about what the creative team imagined for the Station 19 firefighters beyond Season 7. After drying our tears, we still have a few burning—pun intended—questions about the series finale that need to be answered.

Station 19, Streaming Now, Hulu