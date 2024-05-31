Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Station 19 series finale “One Last Time.”]

In the Station 19 series finale, best friends and platonic soulmates Travis (Jay Hayden) and Vic (Barrett Doss) jetted off into the next chapter of their lives, heading to Washington, D.C., so Vic could lead the Crisis One program. Meanwhile, Maya (Danielle Savre) and Carina (Stefania Spampinato) learned they were expecting a baby.

Station 19 is over, but could ABC explore a new chapter in the nation’s capital or focus on one of the show’s most beloved couples? Co-showrunners Peter Paige and Zoanne Clack responded to spinoff possibilities.

“We’ve been pitched several spinoffs. Crisis One is one of them,” Paige told TV Insider. “There’s even a poster floating around the internet if you go on Twitter right now. We were also pitched a Fosters-like spinoff for Maya and Carina. I feel like there was a third one. We’ve heard several, but the likelihood of them happening is small.”

Clack added, “The fact that people are hoping and dreaming makes us feel a little tingly inside.” (Let’s just point this out: A Crisis One spinoff would connect the larger Shondaland universe. Remember, Scandal is set in D.C.!)

Station 19 premiered as a Grey’s Anatomy spinoff in 2018, focusing on the lives of Seattle firefighters. Despite their hope to continue the series beyond Season 7, the Station 19 bosses crafted a beautiful final episode filled with hope and so much love.

In the episode, Travis initially told Vic that he couldn’t go with her to D.C., and she had come to accept his decision. However, he changed his mind and showed up at the airport in the final moments. “So, as it turns out, my life is wherever you are,” Travis told Vic, cementing their unbreakable bond in the Station 19 canon.

With Station 19 over, many fans are wondering about the fates of characters like Carina and Ben (Jason George), who originated on Grey’s Anatomy. “Who knows what Grey’s will decide to do with those characters? As a fan, I hope that they bring them over and utilize them because I think they’re amazing artists and amazing characters to write for, but that’s not our purview there,” Paige told TV Insider.

