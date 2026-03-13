Exclusive First Look at Thrilljoy’s ‘SpongeBob’ Blind Boxes!

Damian Holbrook
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Exclusive

Rise up, Crustacean Nation! SpongeBob SquarePants is trading that pineapple under the sea for a place on your shelf, courtesy of Thrilljoy’s upcoming drop.

The high-end collectibles company founded by former Funko CEO Brian Mariotti has just announced two new SpongeBob PIX! figures, set to launch at Orlando’s MegaCon fan convention running from March 19th to the 22nd. And like our favorite Bikini Bottom-dweller who has been keeping us entertained since his TV debut in 1999, the duo is full of surprises. And we have your exclusive first look at ’em.

Packaged in a cover slip with a perforated pull, buyers have the chance to pull one of two variations, including the limited-edition “Hero,” which features SpongeBob standing tall with his arm on his hip, smiling big with a Krabby Patty in hand. Then there is the 1-in-6 “Chase” design that has SpongeBob proudly brandishing his spatula!

At just under 5 inches tall, these PIX! vinyl characters are displayed head to toe within a collector’s window box for maximum visibility and boast the premium details Thrilljoy has become known for, including a laser-printed certificate of authenticity, sculpted wax seal, and primo matte collector box.

Each PIX! will retail for $20 and will be available at the Thrilljoy booth at MegaCon and Thrilljoy.com.

A slip-cover keeps the contents under wraps until you tear it open.

The “Chase” item has SpongeBob flippin’ happy.

The “Hero” serves up our guy’s fave food.

SpongeBob SquarePants key art
Tom Kenny

Tom Kenny

Bill Fagerbakke

Bill Fagerbakke

Rodger Bumpass

Rodger Bumpass

Clancy Brown

Clancy Brown

Carolyn Lawrence

Carolyn Lawrence

Mr. Lawrence

Mr. Lawrence

Dee Bradley Baker

Dee Bradley Baker

Jill Talley

Jill Talley

Sirena Irwin

Sirena Irwin

Mary Jo Catlett

Lori Alan

Lori Alan

Full Cast & Crew

Nickelodeon

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1999–

TVY7

Animated

Children

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