Think you’ve seen many Sherlock Holmeses and John (or Joan) Watsons on American and British TV? You might be surprised to know Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s detective games have been afoot in television adaptations all over the world.

The Netherlands is offering a new take on Holmes this month, with the crime drama Blind Sherlock hitting Netflix on Friday, January 23. As you’ll see below, that show might be Sherlockian in name only, but other international versions of the master detective have been more faithful. Below, scope out a chronology of small-screen Sherlocks from around the globe.