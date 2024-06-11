‘Shark Tank’ Season 15’s Most Popular Products

Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban enter the Tank to score an investment deal on a gluten-free alternative to popcorn.
Disney/Christopher Willard

Shark Tank

In May, the landmark 15th season of Shark Tank concluded at ABC, and there were a lot of entrepreneurs that saw their dreams come true when the sharks decided to invest in their businesses and bring them to a new level of marketing. But which of those products resonated most with audiences at home?

Well, according to the data analysts at No Deposit Business Guide, there are several search trends that indicate those offerings that piqued viewers’ interests the most in average monthly U.S. searches. Here are the top 10 most in-demand Shark Tank Season 15 products, based on this research.

SHARK TANK – “1506” – The Tank takes a horrific turn when Blumhouse CEO and Founder Jason Blum joins the panel as guest Shark for the first-ever Shark-O-Ween. Entrepreneurs present spellbinding, spine-tingling businesses opportunities for Sharks to sink their fangs into. FRIDAY, OCT. 27 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard)
Disney/Christopher Willard

10. I Love Chamoy – Episode 5

Average: 9,558 monthly U.S. searches

Official description: “I Love Chamoy is a sweet, tangy and spicy sauce that celebrates the authentic flavors of Mexican candy in a better for you way! I Love Chamoy is sugar free, carb free, calorie free, and has no artificial dyes, and comes in many delicious and nostalgic Mexican candy flavors. The founder, Annie Leal, was inspired to reinvent this cultural classic in a healthier way after her Mexican dad was diagnosed with diabetes.”

SHARK TANK – “1502” – Fanatics Chairman and CEO Michael Rubin makes his guest Shark debut and is presented with potentially game-changing businesses including a bot service for consumers, frozen beef Wellingtons, a baseball glove wrapper and a dating advice service. FRIDAY, OCT. 13 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard)
ABC/Christopher Willard

9. Glove Wrap – Episode 2

Average: 10,699 monthly U.S. searches

Official description: “Gavin, an eight-year-old entrepreneur, invented Glove Wrap™, an innovative product that breaks in and shapes baseball, softball and hockey goalie gloves. Players from tee-ball to the pros love Glove Wrap™, because every glove needs to be broken in properly. Gavin, along with his dad (Jon), and sister (Morgan), run Glove Wrap™ as a family business located in Southern California.”

SHARK TANK – “1514” – Impassioned entrepreneurs enter the Tank to score an investment deal on products, including a damage-free wall light, an umbrella with two handles, a silicone placemat with an edge and a gluten-free alternative to popcorn. FRIDAY, JAN. 19 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard)
Disney/Christopher Willard

8. Poplight – Episode 14

Average: 11,700 monthly U.S. searches

Official description: “Poplight is a renter friendly wall light that installs and removes in seconds without damaging your walls.”

SHARK TANK – “1504” – A new group of hopeful entrepreneurs appear in front of the Sharks to pitch tilt-able and flippable reading glasses, an exciting educational game for kids, a pair of high-tech ski goggles and a line of delicious dessert toppings. FRIDAY, NOV. 17 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard)
Disney/Christopher Willard

7. Yum Crumbs – Episode 4

Average: 11,938 monthly U.S. searches

Official description: “Yum Crumbs dessert toppings are the ultimate enhancement for any dessert enthusiast, offering an array of delightful flavors and textures to take your sweet creations to the next level. Add a sprinkle of magic to your desserts with Yum Crumbs today!”

SHARK TANK – “1509” – Good American CEO and Co-Founder Emma Grede returns as guest Shark to hear innovative ideas including an artisanal vegan cheese company, emergency underwear, a suitcase designed for wine bottles, and an alternative to the traditional bra. FRIDAY, DEC. 15 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard)
Disney/Christopher Willard

6. Rebel Cheese – Episode 9

Average: 12,749 monthly U.S. searches

Official description: “Rebel Cheese is the ultimate destination for vegans and cheese enthusiasts alike. We’re not your average cheese company — we’re here to challenge the status quo and prove that vegan cheese can be both rebelliously delicious and ethically made.”

At Rebel Cheese, we’re all about breaking boundaries and creating cheeses that defy expectations. Our team of passionate rebels have spent years perfecting our recipes to deliver a taste experience like no other. Each bite of our plant-based cheeses boasts bold flavors and satisfying textures that will make your taste buds rebel against the ordinary.

We believe that enjoying cheese shouldn’t come at the expense of our health, animals or the planet. That’s why all of our products are 100% vegan and crafted with ethically sourced ingredients.

With an ever-expanding range of flavors and varieties, Rebel Cheese offers something to satisfy every palate. From creamy and spreadable to sharp and aged, our rebellious cheeses will revolutionize your plant-based culinary adventures.”

SHARK TANK – “1503” – Entrepreneurs present the Sharks with a lightweight, reusable sandbag; an earth-friendly alternative to human composting; leggings for men; and toasty, ready-to-eat Latin American foods. Recurring guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky returns to the Tank. FRIDAY, OCT. 6 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard)
ABC/Christopher Willard

5. Toast-It Arepas – Episode 3

Average: 12,773 monthly U.S. searches

Official description: “TOAST-IT was founded by two Venezuelan sisters with a deep passion for Latin American cuisine. Their journey began when they moved to the United States from Venezuela and realized the lack of convenient, authentic Latin American food options. Missing the flavors of their mom’s cooking, they set out to bridge the gap. TOAST-IT is their vision of bringing traditional Latin American staples like Arepas, Pandebonos, and Buñuelos to the US market, ready to enjoy in just 10 minutes. Committed to offering ‘better-for-you’ alternatives without compromising taste, TOAST-IT caters not only to those yearning for a taste of home but also to the millions of Latin Americans in the US who lead busy lives and seek convenient yet authentic dining experiences. Join TOAST-IT on their culinary adventure and discover the convenience of savoring Latin American flavors without the fuss.”

SHARK TANK – “1501” – The season premiere features passionate entrepreneurs hoping to score an investment deal with the Sharks. Innovative products include a low-calorie chocolate, wine to pair with pizza, a medical eye patch for children and an herbal soap for eczema. FRIDAY, SEPT. 29 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard)
ABC/Christopher Willard

4. Gently Soap – Episode 1

Average: 14,431 monthly U.S. searches

Official description: “Building off our founder’s agricultural legacy, horticultural studies, and eczema struggle, Gently Soap is shattering expectations for gentle, effective body care. Their bath products allow those with highly sensitive skin and skin conditions to step out from behind the confines of boring, cold, and clinical products and celebrate their skin with joyful, science-backed herbal infusions.”

SHARK TANK – “1509” – Good American CEO and Co-Founder Emma Grede returns as guest Shark to hear innovative ideas including an artisanal vegan cheese company, emergency underwear, a suitcase designed for wine bottles, and an alternative to the traditional bra. FRIDAY, DEC. 15 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard)
Disney/Christopher Willard

3. CAKES body – Episode 9

Average: 14,431 monthly U.S. searches

Official description: “CAKES body is a female founded small business based in Los Angeles, dedicated to making every day feel as free as a no bra day while supporting women’s health causes. To date, the company has donated over $300K to women’s health causes.”

SHARK TANK – “1514” – Impassioned entrepreneurs enter the Tank to score an investment deal on products, including a damage-free wall light, an umbrella with two handles, a silicone placemat with an edge and a gluten-free alternative to popcorn. FRIDAY, JAN. 19 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard)
Disney/Christopher Willard

2. Like Air Puffcorn – Episode 14

Average: 20,356 monthly U.S. searches

Official description: “Like Air Puffcorn is a new salty snack that can be enjoyed by almost everyone, ages 6 months to 100+ years old! It’s a unique light & airy puff that’s BETTER THAN POPCORN – it won’t get caught in your teeth.

At only 50 calories per cup, Like Air is a healthy snacking option. It has an amazing melt-in-your-mouth texture and comes in delicious flavors such as Cinnamon Bun, White Cheddar, Classic and Pancake. It’s gluten-free and contains no artificial ingredients, flavors, or preservatives. Unlike traditional popcorn, Like Air Puffcorn doesn’t contain hulls or kernels, making it a simple and easily-digestible snack that every member of the family can enjoy anywhere, anytime.

Like Air Puffcorn is the perfect school-safe snack – it’s made in a nut-free facility and is free from eight of the major allergens. Like Air’s most popular flavors Cinnamon Bun and Pancake are also dairy-free. Follow @likeairsnacks on Instagram to enter our signature daily giveaways – over 13,000 winners and counting!”

Gatsby Chocolate on Shark Tank
Disney

1. Gatsby Chocolate – Episode 1

 

Average:  27,573 monthly U.S. searches

 

Official description: “From the cofounder of Halo Top Ice Cream, GATSBY Chocolate is the ‘Halo Top of Chocolate’. GATSBY Chocolate offers the first ever low-calorie chocolate with their award-winning low-sugar, low-carb & low-fat chocolate bars! ONLY 210 calories per bar with just 1-5 grams of sugar per serving, including gluten-free & dairy-free flavors such as their Fudge Brownie Bar.”

Shark Tank

