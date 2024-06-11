Disney/Christopher Willard

6. Rebel Cheese – Episode 9

Average: 12,749 monthly U.S. searches

Official description: “Rebel Cheese is the ultimate destination for vegans and cheese enthusiasts alike. We’re not your average cheese company — we’re here to challenge the status quo and prove that vegan cheese can be both rebelliously delicious and ethically made.”

At Rebel Cheese, we’re all about breaking boundaries and creating cheeses that defy expectations. Our team of passionate rebels have spent years perfecting our recipes to deliver a taste experience like no other. Each bite of our plant-based cheeses boasts bold flavors and satisfying textures that will make your taste buds rebel against the ordinary.

We believe that enjoying cheese shouldn’t come at the expense of our health, animals or the planet. That’s why all of our products are 100% vegan and crafted with ethically sourced ingredients.

With an ever-expanding range of flavors and varieties, Rebel Cheese offers something to satisfy every palate. From creamy and spreadable to sharp and aged, our rebellious cheeses will revolutionize your plant-based culinary adventures.”