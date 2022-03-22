It’s only been a few months since Netflix‘s Selling Sunset aired its most recent season in November 2021, but the brokers of The Oppenheim Group are back and ready to sell more extravagant L.A. homes in Season 5, premiering April 22.

“Set in the world of L.A.’s high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city’s most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip,” reads the season description.

“They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat L.A. market… and each other.”

The new season will see the return of cast members Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Vanessa Villela, and Emma Hernan. Oppenheim Group founders Jason and Brett Oppenheim are also back, along with the O Group’s newest addition, realtor Chelsea Lazkani.

The 10-episode season comes from executive producer Adam DiVello and is produced for Netflix by Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate. Get a first look at the new episodes below!

Selling Sunset, Season 5 Premiere, Friday, April 22, Netflix