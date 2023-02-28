‘Seeking Brother Husband’: Meet the Women of TLC’s New Polyandrous Series (PHOTOS)

“To do this lifestyle successfully, you have to be willing to go outside of your old comfort zones,” says Kenya, one of the women at the center of the polyandrous relationships of TLC’s new reality series, in the trailer.

Seeking Brother Husband, following four polyandrous relationships in various stages and their quests for more love, will premiere on Sunday, March 26 at 10/9c on TLC and be available to stream the same day on discovery+.

The show documents the ups and downs of adding additional husbands into family life and everything that happens in between as couples navigate boundaries and life-changing decisions. Watch the trailer below for a look at those couples and the additional husbands, each member discussing their lives, how they handle every part of their relationships, and much more.

Seeking Brother Husband is produced by Big Fish Entertainment for TLC an discovery+.

Scroll down to meet the women looking for love and multiple husbands at the same time. Three already have two, while the fourth is looking to change her lifestyle.

Seeking Brother Husband, Series Premiere, Sunday, March 26, 10/9c, TLC

Carl, Kenya, and Tiger of 'Seeking Brother Husband'
TLC

Kenya (Houston, TX)

Kenya and Carl have been married for 26 years with three adult children. They connect on a philosophical level, while Tiger, husband number two, fulfills Kenya’s emotional and physical needs. However, it’s been 10 years and she is seeking even more thrill, adventure, and attention. Will she find a third brother husband? How will Carl and Tiger feel about another addition to the family?

Elisa and Mike of 'Seeking Brother Husband'
TLC

Elisa (Los Angeles, CA)

Elisa and Mike are newlyweds with a long dating history. She has a strong desire to have multiple husbands and is open for a lifestyle change. Mike, however, is somewhat jealous but willing to support her interest in the world of polyandry.

Vinson, Kim, and Dustin of 'Seeking Brother Husband'
TLC

Kim (Asheville, NC)

Kim and Dustin have been married for 11 years. Vinson, their first brother husband, has a great relationship with both of them. Although Kim provides a safe and accepting space for him, Vinson isn’t sure he’s ready to share that with anyone beyond the three of them.

Patrick, Chara, and Noble of 'Seeking Brother Husband'
TLC

Chara (Atlanta, GA)

Chara has been with her husband Patrick for 13 years and though they drifted apart, they still chose to stay together because of their emotional bond. They brought in Noble to help fulfill all of Chara’s needs. Noble tends to live the single-man’s lifestyle, but Chara’s ready to have a child. She is now faced with a decision of which brother husband to choose to be the biological father.

