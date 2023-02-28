“To do this lifestyle successfully, you have to be willing to go outside of your old comfort zones,” says Kenya, one of the women at the center of the polyandrous relationships of TLC’s new reality series, in the trailer.

Seeking Brother Husband, following four polyandrous relationships in various stages and their quests for more love, will premiere on Sunday, March 26 at 10/9c on TLC and be available to stream the same day on discovery+.

The show documents the ups and downs of adding additional husbands into family life and everything that happens in between as couples navigate boundaries and life-changing decisions. Watch the trailer below for a look at those couples and the additional husbands, each member discussing their lives, how they handle every part of their relationships, and much more.

Seeking Brother Husband is produced by Big Fish Entertainment for TLC an discovery+.

Scroll down to meet the women looking for love and multiple husbands at the same time. Three already have two, while the fourth is looking to change her lifestyle.

