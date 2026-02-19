2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony: Where to Watch, Venue & More

After nearly three weeks of intense competition, the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics will come to a memorable conclusion.

This year’s Games have featured many highs and lows for Team USA’s athletes. While the U.S. figure skating team took home gold in the team event, “Quad God” Ilia Malinin surprisingly did not make the podium in the men’s competition.

Veteran Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor took home her first-ever gold medal in this year’s women’s monobob competition, while speed skater Jordan Stolz earned two gold medals in the men’s 500m 1000m races. Madison Chock and Evan Bates’ ice dancing silver medal win, meanwhile, has been wrapped up in controversy regarding the scoring of the gold-winning French duo Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron.

The Games kicked off with the Opening Ceremony on February 6 at Milan’s San Siro Stadium. NBC’s Terry Gannon and Mary Carillo cohosted the event, with Shaun White and Mike Tirico providing additional commentary.

Today‘s Savannah Guthrie was originally scheduled to cohost the Opening Ceremony, but dropped out after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1. “Right now, of course, Savannah and her family are in unspeakable, unfathomable pain,” Carillo, who filled in for Guthrie, said during the broadcast. “We know in the U.S. that her extended family is legion. Savannah, my friend, it’s the same way here.”

Scroll down for information about the 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, including when and where to tune in.

When is the 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony?

The Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 22.

Where can I watch the 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony?

The event will air simultaneously on NBC and Peacock on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET. A replay of the ceremony will air later in the day at 9 p.m. ET.

Who is hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony?

NBC has yet to announce who will host the Closing Ceremony. Gannon and Carillo both have Closing Ceremony cohosting experience, so it’s possible the duo could reunite to wrap up this year’s Games.

Where will the 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony take place?

To celebrate the 2026 Winter Olympics’ dual host cities, the Opening Ceremony featured the lighting of two Olympic cauldrons at the Arco della Pace in Milan and Piazza Dibona in Cortina d’Ampezzo. The Parade of Nations also took place in multiple locations, including Milan, Cortina d’Ampezzo, Livigno, and Predazzo.

While the Closing Ceremony will feature the extinguishing of the two Olympic cauldrons, the majority of the festivities will take place at the historic Verona Olympic Arena in Verona, Italy.

What will happen during the 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony?

The Closing Ceremony will consist of several star-studded performances and traditions such as the Parade of Athletes and the extinguishing of the Olympic cauldron(s). “The ceremony also includes the lowering of the Olympic flag, followed by the official handover of the flag to the next host city, marking the start of the countdown to the next Olympic Winter Games,” the Olympics’ official website reads.

The next Winter Olympics will take place in the French Alps in 2030.

Who is performing at the 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony?

The Closing Ceremony’s lineup of performers includes Italian singer-songwriter Achille Lauro, actor Benedetta Porcaroli, and DJ Gabry Ponte. Additional performers will be announced in the days leading up to the event.

Are tickets available for the 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony?

Tickets are currently available via the official Olympics website, with prices starting at around €950.00 (around $1,110 in U.S. dollars.)

2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony, Sunday, February 22, 2:30/1:30c, NBC and Peacock