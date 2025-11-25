‘Scarpetta’ First Look: See Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis & More in New Drama

The literary world’s premier forensic pathologist will finally be getting a screen life in Scarpetta. Based on the Patricia Cornwell novels, the Prime Video series features Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman in the title role as Dr. Kay Scarpetta and has already received a two-season order.

Prime Video has released the first images from its series-long adaptation, along with other key details. Here’s what to know about the new series.

When does Scarpetta premiere?

The new series will premiere on March 11, 2026.

Who stars in Scarpetta?

Along with Kidman, the series stars Jamie Lee Curtis as Scarpetta’s sister Dorothy Farinelli, Bobby Cannavale as Detective Pete Marino, Simon Baker as FBI profiler Benton Wesley, and Ariana DeBose as Kay’s niece Lucy Watson.

What is Scarpetta about?

According to the official logline, Scarpetta is “a chilling crime thriller that unfolds across two timelines. The dual narrative explores Kay Scarpetta’s journey from her beginnings as a chief medical examiner in the late ’90s to her present-day return to her hometown, where she resumes her former position while investigating a grisly murder. As Scarpetta pursues justice, she must navigate complicated relationships, including the fraught dynamic with her sister Dorothy Farinelli, confront long-held professional and personal grudges, and face secrets that threaten to unravel everything she’s built.”

The streamer also teases of the title character, “With skilled hands and an unnerving eye, this unrelenting medical examiner is determined to serve as the voice of the victims, unmask a serial killer, and prove that her career-making case from 28 years prior isn’t also her undoing. Set against the backdrop of modern forensic investigation, the series delves beyond the crime scene to explore the psychological complexities of both perpetrators and investigators, creating a multi-layered thriller that examines the toll of pursuing justice at all costs.”

Are there photos of Scarpetta?

Yes, scroll down for the first batch of preview images of the new series, below.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Nicole Kidman in Scarpetta
Prime Video

The sisters look chummy in this celebratory image.

NIcole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis in Scarpetta
Prime Video

Things look a little bit intense in this shot, though.

Bobby Cannavale and Nicole Kidman in Scarpetta (2)
Prime Video

Scarpetta and Marino are hard at work examining a crime scene.

Bobby Cannavale and Ariana Debose in Scarpetta
Prime Video

Marino and Lucy look quite cozy together.

Nicole Kidman in Scarpetta
Prime Video

What clues will Scarpetta find in this examination?

Scarpetta, Series Premiere, March 11, 2026, Prime Video

