Sarah Jessica Parker’s ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 3 Looks, Ranked

If there’s one thing Sarah Jessica Parker knows how to do better than just about anyone else, it’s to sell a look … even a kooky one. For the last few weeks, the streets of New York have become her veritable runway as she has been filming scenes for the upcoming third season of And Just Like That…, the Max spinoff to Sex and the City. And Parker has clearly been having a blast with the fashions.

Some of her newest Carrie Bradshaw costumes are reminiscent of the very first ones, while others are entirely new.

Here’s a look at our ranking of all of her looks for And Just Like That… so far.