Sarah Jessica Parker's 'And Just Like That…' Season 3 Looks, Ranked

Sarah Jessica Parker's various fashions on the set of And Just Like That
James Devaney/GC Images
If there’s one thing Sarah Jessica Parker knows how to do better than just about anyone else, it’s to sell a look … even a kooky one. For the last few weeks, the streets of New York have become her veritable runway as she has been filming scenes for the upcoming third season of And Just Like That, the Max spinoff to Sex and the City. And Parker has clearly been having a blast with the fashions.

Some of her newest Carrie Bradshaw costumes are reminiscent of the very first ones, while others are entirely new.

Here’s a look at our ranking of all of her looks for And Just Like That… so far.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of
James Devaney/GC Images

7. This bohemian ensemble

Unless Carrie is attending some kind of costume party, it’s very unclear why she’s opting for this oversized bonnet. It’s one thing to make a statement and another thing entirely to look like a cartoon baby.

Still, we’d happily detach that top from the dress and keep that if we could

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 16: Sarah Jessica Parker is seen filming on the set of
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

6. This comfy get-up

Carrie has always had the confidence to pull off clashing patterns, but this, too, is a narrow miss.

Still, she gets points for sticking to her see-through shirt tradition, and we want to move into that oversized pink sweater.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of
James Devaney/GC Images

5. This business casual outfit

Sure, the color palette of this one is akin to that of an Easter egg, but the pants are pure luxury, and the blouse is delicate and elegant.

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 04: Sarah Jessica Parker is seen arriving on the set of 'And Just Like That' series on Madison Avenue, Manhattan on June 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

4. This chic '90s homage

The faded denim skirt in this look is a clever throwback to the ’90s, with its bunch waist seams and dangling belt accessory.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 10: Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of 'And Just Like That' on May 10, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)
MEGA/GC Images

3. This familiar silhouette

The expression on Parker’s face here says it all: This is Carrie is Carrie is Carrie.

Between the bow blouse and the flowy A-line miniskirt and the geometric cutout heels, it’s all so in character for our favorite fashionista.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of
James Devaney/GC Images

2. This sheer surprise

It’s hard to imagine a more fitting backdrop to match this clever coatdress with translucent fabric and floral accoutrements.

She looks divine here, and she knows it.

Sarah Jessica Parker in a blue dress on And Just Like That in New York
James Devaney/GC Images

1. This bodyhugging blue bliss

Carrie Bradshaw has had her fair share of blue bombshell moments, but this might be the best one yet.

Calling back to her formfitting blue dress from Season 1 of Sex and the City, this simple design is a traffic-stopper on Sarah Jessica Parker.

And Just Like That...

Sarah Jessica Parker

