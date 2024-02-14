‘The Walking Dead’: Rick and Michonne’s Most Romantic Moments

The couple that slays together stays together, and in The Walking Dead, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) most certainly did both.

These two were as deadly to the dead as they were in love with each other, although their romance met a tragic end when Rick detonated explosives on a bridge to stop a horde of walkers from reaching their people. Presumably, to his friends and family, he’d died in the process. What Michonne didn’t know—and still doesn’t, not for sure—is that Rick survived and was taken via helicopter to the mysterious CRM. After years of grief and searching, when she found evidence that indicated Rick might be alive, she set off on an epic search.

Will Michonne’s quest for the love of her life see them reunited? Will their romance have survived years of separation? In the upcoming “Richonne”-centric limited series The Ones Who Live, we’ll likely get answers to those questions. For now, we’re looking back at the couple’s hottest, heartwarming, and heartbreaking moments from the main show.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, February 25, 9/8c, AMC