Get Ready for the Fifth & Final Season of ‘Poldark’ (PHOTOS)

Aidan Turner returns as the heroic Ross Poldark for a final season of drama in Cornwall in Poldark on PBS.

On the Season 5 premiere, the Poldarks look forward to life together in peace, but a plea from Ned Depard compels Ross to return to the capital to help. As Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) manages their affairs in Cornwall, she encounters disenchantment and a new opponent.

George (Jack Farthing) meanwhile struggles to engage with the world after Elizabeth’s death and it falls to Cary (Pip Torrens) to expand the family empire as Valentine (Woody Norman) struggles to find his place within it.

On the following Sunday’s episode, Demelza and the children become caught in a dangerous web. George pursues the fruits of his new alliance, but his grief has unexpected consequences. Dwight’s expertise on insanity and honorable intentions places him and his friends on shaky ground.

Poldark, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, September 29, 9/8c, PBS