Implausible as it might sound, the latest daytime drama hit American broadcast television 25 years ago with the debut of Passions on July 5, 1999.

Created by soap veteran James E. Reilly, Passions replaced Another World on NBC and told a wild tale with witches, warlocks, talking dolls, doorways to Hell, and a live-in orangutan nurse named Precious.

“Soap operas should be entertaining,” Reilly explained to The New York Times in 2001. “Some like to deal with major social issues, but we aren’t that. If you’ve given us an hour of your time, we want you to have fun. … I think our audience loves our humor.”

Despite (or because of) those outlandish elements, Passions never became a hit, getting shunted off to DirecTV’s 101 Network in 2007 and then canceled outright the following year.

We caught up with the longest-running Passions stars last year, upon the 15th anniversary of the soap’s series finale, but now that Passions is turning 25, we’re listing other famous alums of the show.