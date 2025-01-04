‘Outlander’: Will Claire Survive, Can William Save Jane & 5 More Questions for the Season 7 Finale

Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, and Richard Rankin for 'Outlander' Season 7
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Outlander, Season 7 Episode 15, “Written in My Own Heart’s Blood.”]

Outlander‘s Season 7 finale looms on the horizon, and with it plenty of questions following the thrilling penultimate episode, “Written in My Own Heart’s Blood.”

Filled with various cliffhangers, the installment saw one-half of the show’s leading couple fall victim to a bullet as 20th-century doc Claire (Caitriona Balfe) was shot amid a Revolutionary battle while tending to a field hospital. As for her 18th-century Highlander husband Jamie (Sam Heughan), he returned from battle unscathed, only to witness his time-traversing wife’s potential demise, and this is just one of the major story beats delivered in the jam-packed hour.

Below, we’re breaking down the top questions lingering following the penultimate episode that we hoped to see answered by the time Season 7 wraps things up on January 17th. Until then, scroll down for the questions, and let us know what you hope to see when the finale arrives, which is sure to set the tone for the show’s eighth and final season that will follow it.

Outlander, Season 7 Finale, Friday, January 17, 8/7c, Starz (Midnight on the Starz App and On Demand)

Will Claire Survive Surgery?

After being hit by a stray bullet, Claire was last seen bleeding out. As the life slowly drained from her, Jamie stayed close by, willing fate to save his bride. Can their extended family and friend Dr. Denzell Hunter (Joey Phillips) work magic just as Claire has taught him? Fans will have to tune in to find out, but we have a good feeling. After all, what’s a series without its heroine in the final upcoming season?

Can William Save Jane?

Returning to his encampment after being taken hostage by Hessians, William (Charles Vandervaart) encounters Fanny (Florrie Wilkinson), the sister of his friend Jane (Silvia Presente) in tears. Having been rescued from the Hessians by Lord John Grey (David Berry) and Ian (John Bell), William missed a lot in his time away as Fanny reports that Jane was arrested for killing Captain Harkness (Adam Jackson-Smith) at the local brothel. Can William save his friend from deadly punishments? We’re dying to know.

Is Mandy Going to Be Separated From Bree & Jemmy?

After discovering Roger’s (Richard Rankin) letter about arriving in the wrong time to rescue the believed-to-be kidnapped son, Jemmy (Blake Johnston-Miller), Bree (Sophie Skelton) sets out to find her husband by leaving the 1980s behind to go searching through time with their kids. But, as viewers see, little Mandy (Rosa Morris) gets over-excited and makes a run for the stones, without holding Bree or Jemmy’s hands, leading us to wonder, will the family get separated through time? We hope not, but hope isn’t always strong enough to determine the outcome.

Will Ian Regret Killing the Hessian?

Following his wedding to Quaker Rachel Hunter (Izzy Meikle-Small), Ian vowed not to kill unless necessary. Joining Lord John on a scheme to rescue William, Ian decides to practice this vow by allowing the hostage-taking Hessians to depart without punishment or death. But one man makes a comment to Ian about regret, inciting him to retaliate. Ultimately, Ian kills the Hessian and admits he would have regretted letting the man live. Will Ian’s breaking of the vow he made to Izzy backfire? We’ll have to wait and see.

Can William & Lord John Repair Their Relationship?

Despite Lord John’s harrowing attempt to save William, the gesture isn’t met with the warmest of greetings from the boy who questions his adoptive father. Speaking candidly, Lord John tells William how good his biological father Jamie actually is, but the betrayal of having been lied to for most of his life has left William bitter. Will he be able to put that anger aside to reconcile with Lord John Grey? We’ll keep our fingers crossed.

What Will Roger Do Next?

Following the discovery that he wasn’t in the right time and probably wasn’t on the right path to find his son, Jemmy, Roger returned to Lallybroch with his ancestor Buck (Diarmaid Murtagh) to regroup. While Buck reveals that he plans to continue the journey despite his potential fate, it isn’t exactly clear where Roger will go next. Will Roger miss Bree passing through the stones? Or will they reunite? We’re certainly hoping for the latter.

How Will Jamie's Resignation Be Received?

Following Claire’s shooting, Jamie was approached by his troops to report to the battlefield, per higher-up instructions. Jamie refuses to leave Claire’s side and instead chooses to share his resignation by writing it on the young soldier’s back in Claire’s blood. How will his resignation be received? Stay tuned.

