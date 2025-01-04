[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Outlander, Season 7 Episode 15, “Written in My Own Heart’s Blood.”]

Outlander‘s Season 7 finale looms on the horizon, and with it plenty of questions following the thrilling penultimate episode, “Written in My Own Heart’s Blood.”

Filled with various cliffhangers, the installment saw one-half of the show’s leading couple fall victim to a bullet as 20th-century doc Claire (Caitriona Balfe) was shot amid a Revolutionary battle while tending to a field hospital. As for her 18th-century Highlander husband Jamie (Sam Heughan), he returned from battle unscathed, only to witness his time-traversing wife’s potential demise, and this is just one of the major story beats delivered in the jam-packed hour.

Below, we’re breaking down the top questions lingering following the penultimate episode that we hoped to see answered by the time Season 7 wraps things up on January 17th. Until then, scroll down for the questions, and let us know what you hope to see when the finale arrives, which is sure to set the tone for the show’s eighth and final season that will follow it.

