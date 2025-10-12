[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 1 finale, “Something Borrowed.”]

Outlander: Blood of My Blood‘s first season has come to a close, but with the promise of Season 2 looming on the horizon, we can’t help but wonder where the story will take us next as the love stories between Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) parents unfold.

It may be too early to know for certain; after all, Blood of My Blood has flipped the script on what Outlander fans thought they knew about the stories of Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater), as well as Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine).

As viewers have uncovered across the series so far, Claire’s parents, Henry and Julia, didn’t die as she presumed in an automobile accident while traveling in Scotland. Blood of My Blood presents the idea that they’d actually been transported through time at the standing stones like Claire would. This allowed for the crossover of all crossovers as they become interconnected with star-crossed loves Brian and Ellen.

In the finale episode, “Something Borrowed,” Ellen’s betrothal to Malcolm Grant (Jhon Lumsden) has reached its breaking point, as she cannot delay any further. When Brian sneaks into Castle Leoch to convince her against the nuptials, which are meant to bind Clans MacKenzie and Grant in a mutually beneficial deal, she agrees to flee with the help of her sister Jocasta (Sadhbh Malin) and Mrs. Fitz (Sally Messham).

The problem? There is no bride for Malcolm to wed from Clan MacKenzie, as others don’t know where Ellen disappeared to. With quick thinking, the MacKenzies broker a deal with Clan Grant, and war chief, Dougal (Sam Retford), to wed Malcom’s sister, Maura (Bobby Rainsbury).

When the deal is done and the festivities are underway, however, Ellen and Brian attempt their escape, only to run into a heartbroken Malcolm, which leads to a deadly interaction as Malcolm is stabbed to death. Fleeing from the situation, Ellen and Brian have reconciled that the life they’ve chosen may not be easy, but it’s worth it to be together. But will the bliss last? A cliffhanger ending seems to put that in jeopardy.

Similarly, Julia and Henry attempt their escape back to the future, with him meeting her at Castle Leathers, and as they journey to the standing stones, they’re followed by a motivated group seemingly led by Arch Bug (Terence Rae). As they prepare to touch the stones, the threat of this group leads Henry to push Julia’s hand onto the rock as she holds their son, seemingly separating the couple in another Season 1 cliffhanger.

While we await word on where Season 2 may take us, we’re breaking down the burning questions we need to see answered when the next chapter finally arrives, or as soon as Outlander‘s final season does. Stay tuned and let us know your theories on these questions in the comments section below.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Starz