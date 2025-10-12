‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’: 7 Burning Questions We Need Answered in Season 2

Burning 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 2 questions
Spoiler Alert
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 1 finale, “Something Borrowed.”]

Outlander: Blood of My Blood‘s first season has come to a close, but with the promise of Season 2 looming on the horizon, we can’t help but wonder where the story will take us next as the love stories between Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) parents unfold.

It may be too early to know for certain; after all, Blood of My Blood has flipped the script on what Outlander fans thought they knew about the stories of Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater), as well as Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine).

As viewers have uncovered across the series so far, Claire’s parents, Henry and Julia, didn’t die as she presumed in an automobile accident while traveling in Scotland. Blood of My Blood presents the idea that they’d actually been transported through time at the standing stones like Claire would. This allowed for the crossover of all crossovers as they become interconnected with star-crossed loves Brian and Ellen.

In the finale episode, “Something Borrowed,” Ellen’s betrothal to Malcolm Grant (Jhon Lumsden) has reached its breaking point, as she cannot delay any further. When Brian sneaks into Castle Leoch to convince her against the nuptials, which are meant to bind Clans MacKenzie and Grant in a mutually beneficial deal, she agrees to flee with the help of her sister Jocasta (Sadhbh Malin) and Mrs. Fitz (Sally Messham).

The problem? There is no bride for Malcolm to wed from Clan MacKenzie, as others don’t know where Ellen disappeared to. With quick thinking, the MacKenzies broker a deal with Clan Grant, and war chief, Dougal (Sam Retford), to wed Malcom’s sister, Maura (Bobby Rainsbury).

When the deal is done and the festivities are underway, however, Ellen and Brian attempt their escape, only to run into a heartbroken Malcolm, which leads to a deadly interaction as Malcolm is stabbed to death. Fleeing from the situation, Ellen and Brian have reconciled that the life they’ve chosen may not be easy, but it’s worth it to be together. But will the bliss last? A cliffhanger ending seems to put that in jeopardy.

Similarly, Julia and Henry attempt their escape back to the future, with him meeting her at Castle Leathers, and as they journey to the standing stones, they’re followed by a motivated group seemingly led by Arch Bug (Terence Rae). As they prepare to touch the stones, the threat of this group leads Henry to push Julia’s hand onto the rock as she holds their son, seemingly separating the couple in another Season 1 cliffhanger.

While we await word on where Season 2 may take us, we’re breaking down the burning questions we need to see answered when the next chapter finally arrives, or as soon as Outlander‘s final season does. Stay tuned and let us know your theories on these questions in the comments section below.

Will Brian face consequences for Malcolm's death?

After Brian is forced to kill Malcolm, he and Ellen go into hiding essentially, but when fiery crosses are lit as a call to action amid an oncoming battle, Brian vows to fight. Will being pulled into this fight put him in even further jeopardy, considering Malcolm’s death? We’re dying to find out. Thankfully, based on Outlander, we know that whatever unfolds, Brian will make it out alive, so we’ll take solace in that.

Where will Julia travel to?

When Henry places Julia’s hand on the standing stone, we’re left to assume she’s being thrust through time somewhere new, but considering Claire never saw her parents again, at least as a child, we can’t help but wonder where she and baby William will end up. Could they be thrown even further into the past, or sent forward in time beyond a period occupied by Claire or her daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton)?

Will Uncle Lamb and baby Claire return?

The finale episode features quite a few flashback scenes with Henry’s brother, referred to as Uncle Lamb (George Kemp), and baby Claire (Mae and Tuesday Roberts). Considering their introduction to the spinoff, it would be interesting to see if they’ll play a bigger role in Season 2 of Blood of My Blood. It would be fun to see how Claire’s childhood with her uncle informed her future choices, but only time will tell whether we’ll get a bigger glimpse into that side of the story moving forward.

How will Dougal's marriage impact Clan MacKenzie?

It’s no secret that Dougal is a loose cannon as a part of Clan MacKenzie, as he openly ushered deals from those furthering the Jacobite cause, but will he be acting as freely now that he’s wed Maura? Will she support his political stance and aims, or will she sway Dougal to behave as his brother Colum (Séamus McLean Ross) would wish? We’re eager to find out. One thing’s for certain, Dougal is rarely baffled by those around him, but Maura seems as though she could keep him on his toes, and we’re here for it.

Will Season 2 crossover with Outlander's final season?

With just one more season of Outlander to come, we can’t help but wonder if Julia’s Blood of My Blood time-traveling cliffhanger will play a role in the flagship series’ last chapter. While we can only speculate about the possibility, there is also always the chance that Outlander characters could step into Blood of My Blood for potential future seasons, with time-traveling continuing to play a vital role.

Will we meet Claire's brother?

Claire’s brother William has stirred up a lot of debate about his identity in the flagship show, and whether or not fans have met him there. Is there a chance we haven’t met him quite yet, or will we in Outlander‘s final season? We’re eager to learn more about this mystery character who feels as though he could change our perspective on the series entirely.

What role will Arch Bug play?

Arch Bug may have become a minor villain in Outlander‘s seventh season, but in Blood of My Blood, it seems like he’s always been one, as he is seen hunting down Henry in the finale installment. While we understand that he works for Clan Grant, it’s unclear, especially without Malcolm’s father at the helm any longer, why he would feel the inherent need to hunt Henry down for running away. We’re interested in learning more about the motivation behind his actions, as it seems Blood of My Blood is gearing up to make him a major villain.

