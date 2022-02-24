‘Outer Range’: First Look at Josh Brolin’s New Drama on Prime Video (PHOTOS)

Tom Pelphrey, Lewis Pullman, Josh Brolin in Outer Range
Prime Video

If you love Yellowstone, it looks like you may have found your next obsession.

Prime Video’s Outer Range, starring Josh Brolin, is set to premiere in April, and the streaming service has released the first photos. Something tells us we’ve found a new rancher and family drama to keep us hooked.

In the eight-episode genre-bending series, Brolin plays Royal Abbott, a rancher fighting for his land and family. He discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. When the drama begins, the Abbotts are dealing with daughter-in-law Rebecca’s disappearance and are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons, who own the neighboring profit-driven ranch, make a play for their land. “An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture,” Prime Video teases. “Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.”

The ensemble cast includes Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie, and Will Patton. The series was created by Brian Watkins, who executive produces with Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Brolin, Robin Sweet, Tony Krantz, Amy Seimetz, Lawrence Trilling, and Plan B Entertainment for Amazon Studios. Executive producers for Plan B Entertainment are Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Brad Pitt.

Scroll down for a look at the first photos from the drama.

Outer Range, Series Premiere, April, Prime Video

Deirdre O'Connell as Patricia Tillerson, Will Patton as Wayne Tillerson in Outer Range
Prime Video

Patricia Tillerson (Deirdre O’Connell) and Wayne Tillerson (Will Patton)

Imogen Poots as Autumn, Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott in Outer Ranger
Prime Video

Autumn (Imogen Poots) and Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin)

Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott in Outer Ranger
Prime Video

Royal

Lewis Pullman as Rhett Abbott, Isabel Arraiza as Maria Olivares in Outer Ranger
Prime Video

Rhett Abbott (Lewis Pullman) and Maria Olivares (Isabel Arraiza)

Lewis Pullman as Rhett Abbott in Outer Range
Prime Video

Rhett

Lili Taylor as Cecilia Abbott in Outer Ranger
Prime Video

What’s going on with Cecilia Abbott (Lili Taylor)?

Matthew Maher as Deputy Matt, Tamara Podemski as Deputy Sheriff Joy in Outer Range
Prime Video

Deputy Matt (Matthew Maher) and Deputy Sheriff Joy (Tamara Podemski)

Deirdre O'Connell, Shaun Sipos, Noah Reid in Outer Range
Prime Video

Patricia, Luke Tillerson (Shaun Sipos), and Billy Tillerson (Noah Reid)

Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Josh Brolin in Outer Range
Prime Video

Billy, Luke, Rhett, Perry Abbott (Tom Pelphrey), and Royal

Lili Taylor, Josh Brolin, Tom Pelphrey in Outer Range
Prime Video

Cecilia, Royal, and Perry

Will Patton as Wayne Tillerson in Outer Range
Prime Video

Wayne

