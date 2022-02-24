‘Outer Range’: First Look at Josh Brolin’s New Drama on Prime Video (PHOTOS)

If you love Yellowstone, it looks like you may have found your next obsession.

Prime Video’s Outer Range, starring Josh Brolin, is set to premiere in April, and the streaming service has released the first photos. Something tells us we’ve found a new rancher and family drama to keep us hooked.

In the eight-episode genre-bending series, Brolin plays Royal Abbott, a rancher fighting for his land and family. He discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. When the drama begins, the Abbotts are dealing with daughter-in-law Rebecca’s disappearance and are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons, who own the neighboring profit-driven ranch, make a play for their land. “An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture,” Prime Video teases. “Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.”

The ensemble cast includes Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie, and Will Patton. The series was created by Brian Watkins, who executive produces with Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Brolin, Robin Sweet, Tony Krantz, Amy Seimetz, Lawrence Trilling, and Plan B Entertainment for Amazon Studios. Executive producers for Plan B Entertainment are Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Brad Pitt.

Outer Range, Series Premiere, April, Prime Video