‘Shrinking,’ ‘Hysteria!’ & ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Stars Have Fun in Our NYCC Portrait Studio (PHOTOS)

Amanda Bell
Comments
Stars of Shrinking, Hysteria, and Spongebob SquarePants
Comic-Con
@Mattdoylephoto

New York Comic-Con 2024 is now officially underway in the Big Apple, which means there are cosplayers living their best lives, comic book fans having a heyday with new merchandise options, and entertainers taking turns at the table to talk to fans about their shows and movies.

On Friday (October 18), the stars of Apple TV+’s Shrinking, Peacock’s Hysteria!, and Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants were all on-hand to represent their shows, and they stopped by TV Insider’s portrait studio (in partnership with Getty Images) to show off their brightest smiles for fans of these comedy series.

On hand for Shrinking were Brett Goldstein, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Luke Tennie, Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, Ted McGinley, and Christa Miller. Then, for Hysteria!, Julie Bowen, Anna Camp, and Bruce Campbell were there to talk about the horror comedy. Last but not least, SpongeBob‘s legendary voice actors, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Mr. Lawrence, Carolyn Lawrence, and Roger Bompass brought the animated favorite to real life on stage.

Take a look at all of their sunny new cast portraits below!

@Mattdoylephoto

Shrinking panelists Jessica Williams, Jason Segel, Brett Goldstein, and Michael Urie share a grin.

@Mattdoylephoto

Lukita Maxwell looks sharp in this striped blazer.

@Mattdoylephoto

Christa Miller kept it simple with this black jacket.

@Mattdoylephoto

Luke Tennie gave us his best hooked eyebrow pose.

@Mattdoylephoto

Ted McGinley was ready to dance.

@Mattdoylephoto

Jason Segel was grinning ear to ear.

@Mattdoylephoto

Brett Goldstein’s smirk was demure and thoughtful.

@Mattdoylephoto

Jessica Wiliams literally shone in her mint green ensemble.

@Mattdoylephoto

Michael Urie’s suit looked so cozy and cute.

@Mattdoylephoto

Hysteria! stars Anna Camp, Julie Bowen, and Bruce Campbell had a secret to share.

@Mattdoylephoto

Bruce Campbell looked debonair in this vintage-inspired suit.

@Mattdoylephoto

Julie Bowen was sharp as a tack in this outfit.

@Mattdoylephoto

Anna Camp was all-glitter in this snazzy suit.

@Mattdoylephoto

Just having fun!

@Mattdoylephoto

SpongeBob stars Tom Kenny, Bill Faggerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr. Lawrence, and Rodger Bumpass were ready for their close-up.

@Mattdoylephoto

Bill Faggerbakke normally plays Patrick, but he was repping SpongeBob with this shirt.

@Mattdoylephoto

Rodger Bompass was far cheerier than his grumpy counterpart Squidward.

@Mattdoylephoto

Mr. Lawrence embraced his Gary alter ego in this pose.

@Mattdoylephoto

Carolyn Lawrence didn’t need a space helmet for this shot.

@Mattdoylephoto

Tom Kenny emulated SpongeBob with his rainbow for this pic.

Hysteria! (2024)

Shrinking

SpongeBob SquarePants




