New York Comic-Con 2024 is now officially underway in the Big Apple, which means there are cosplayers living their best lives, comic book fans having a heyday with new merchandise options, and entertainers taking turns at the table to talk to fans about their shows and movies.

On Friday (October 18), the stars of Apple TV+’s Shrinking, Peacock’s Hysteria!, and Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants were all on-hand to represent their shows, and they stopped by TV Insider’s portrait studio (in partnership with Getty Images) to show off their brightest smiles for fans of these comedy series.

On hand for Shrinking were Brett Goldstein, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Luke Tennie, Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, Ted McGinley, and Christa Miller. Then, for Hysteria!, Julie Bowen, Anna Camp, and Bruce Campbell were there to talk about the horror comedy. Last but not least, SpongeBob‘s legendary voice actors, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Mr. Lawrence, Carolyn Lawrence, and Roger Bompass brought the animated favorite to real life on stage.

Take a look at all of their sunny new cast portraits below!