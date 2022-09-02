Where Is the ‘Dated and Related’ Cast Now? Catch up on Social Media (PHOTOS)

Netflix's Dated and Related cast
Netflix

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Netflix’s Dated and Related Season 1.]

Finally, a dating show for people who saw Cersei and Jaime Lannister and said, “I want what they have.” Kidding! My God, could you imagine? For real though, what did Netflix think we would think when it named its newest reality dating series Dated and Related?

No, siblings do not date each other in this new show, out September 2 on the streaming service; rather, they’ve brought family members with them to help them find love.

Nine pairs of siblings and cousins make up Netflix’s Dated and Related cast. Here’s how Netflix describes the show:

“Imagine having to think about your sibling dating — how they flirt, how they treat their partners, and what their signature moves are. In this brand-new reality dating series, pairs of siblings will be seeing each other’s love life up close and personal as they search for ‘the one’ together. Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating. But will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love? Or scupper your plans and call you out on all your bullsh*t? Either way it might just be Awkward. As. Hell.”

Thinking that this was a dating show for incest was awkward as hell, too, Netflix. But clearly, the name got peoples’ attention, for better or for worse! Like other shows about finding love, this 10-episode competition series, filmed in the South of France, features challenges and eliminations. Hosted by Too Hot to Handle Season 2’s Melinda Berry, the pairs aren’t just looking for love — there’s a $100,000 prize on the line.

The end goal is to find love and to be the one that helped their sibling find it. In the series premiere, Berry told the contestants that the sibling duo who becomes the ultimate wingman/woman will win the $100,000. But then a major plot twist was delivered in Episode 7: The winners wouldn’t be a sibling/cousin pair, but rather a romantic couple. If you don’t fall in love, no money for you! Naturally, some players became the villain throughout the season, one of them trying to get into a couple just for the money. But love won in the end.

We’ll let you enjoy discovering who won Dated and Related on your own. In the meantime, get to know the cast, including which episode they make their debuts and how to follow them on social media so you can see what they’ve been up to since, below.

Corrina and Joey from Dated and Related
Netflix

Siblings Corrina and Joey Roppo, Episode 1

Instagram: @joeyroppo, @corrinaroppo

TikTok: @joeyroppo, @corrinaroppo

At 28 years old, Joey is the older bro in this sibling duo. He’s a customs brokerage manager. Little sis Corrina is 23 and works as a music teacher.

Kieran and Kaz from Dated and Related
Netflix

Twins Kieran and Kaz Bishop, Episode 1

Instagram: @kazbishop_, @kieranbishop__

TikTok: @kazbishop_, @_kieranbishop

Kieran and Kaz are 30-year-old twin brothers living in London. Kieran works in banking, and Kaz is a firefighter. Ironically, he was not part of Too Hot to Handle.

Mady and Lily from Dated and Related
Netflix

Siblings Mady and Lily Bajor, Episode 1

Instagram: @mady, @lilybajor

TikTok: @madybajor

Older sis Lily is a 22-year-old student/cocktail waitress, and little sis Mady is a 20-year-old student studying advertising. They hail from Texas and are very protective of each other.

Dyman and Deyon from Dated and Related
Netflix

Siblings Dyman and Deyon Miller, Episode 1

Instagram: @dymanqrysta, @itsdeyon

TikTok: @dymanmiller, @itsdeyon

At 25, Dyman is the older sis in this dynamic. She’s a medical assistant. Little bro Deyon is 21 and works as an HR manager and sports model.

Nina and Diana from Dated and Related
Netflix

Twins Nina and Diana Parsijanis, Episode 1

Instagram: @ninaxdiana

TikTok: @officialninaxdiana

These 29-year-old Norwegian-Iranian twins do everything together, from their work as jewelry specialists and their joint social media accounts to living together in London.

Jason and Chris from Dated and Related
Netflix

Cousins Jason Cohen and Chris Hahn, Episode 1

Instagram: @jasoncohenofficial, @chrishahnofficial

TikTok: @jasonxcohen, @chrisrhahn

Cousins Jason, 27, and Chris, 28, are the only non-sibling pair on the show. Jason is a lifeguard and jet ski instructor, and Chris teaches surfing.

Daniel and Julia from Dated and Related
Netflix

Siblings Daniel and Julia Perfetto, Episode 3

Instagram: @danielperfetto_, @juliaperfetto

TikTok: @danielperfetto, @juliaperfetto

Big bro Daniel is a 25-year-old client-care specialist, and little sis Julia is a 21-year-old HR associate and personal trainer.

Ceylan and Alara from Dated and Related
Netflix

Siblings Ceylan and Alara Taneri, Episode 3

Instagram: @alarateneri, @ceylantaneri

TikTok: @alarateneri, @ceylantaneri

These London-based siblings are 25-year-old Ceylan, a professional football player, and 22-year-old Alara, a fashion design student.

Henry and William from Dated and Related
Netflix

Twins Henry and William Wade, Episode 5

Instagram: @henryjwade, @williamjwade, @thewadetwins_

TikTok: @thewadetwins

British brothers named William and Henry? Where have we heard that before… The Wade twins have separate and joint social media accounts where they create digital content for brand partnerships.

Andy and Rachel from Dated and Related
Netflix

Siblings Andy and Rachel Foster, Episode 7

Instagram: @_andyfoster, @rachelfoster512

TikTok: @andyfosterr, @rachelfoster512

These siblings from Northern Ireland were the last to join the season, and pretty late in the game to boot. Both former Irish dancers, Andy is now a quantity surveyor. It’s not clear exactly what Rachel does for work, but based on her brand partnerships on social media, she seems to be an influencer.

Andy and Rachel also appeared on ITV’s Family Fortunes in 2020.

