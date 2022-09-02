[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Netflix’s Dated and Related Season 1.]

Finally, a dating show for people who saw Cersei and Jaime Lannister and said, “I want what they have.” Kidding! My God, could you imagine? For real though, what did Netflix think we would think when it named its newest reality dating series Dated and Related?

No, siblings do not date each other in this new show, out September 2 on the streaming service; rather, they’ve brought family members with them to help them find love.

Nine pairs of siblings and cousins make up Netflix’s Dated and Related cast. Here’s how Netflix describes the show:

“Imagine having to think about your sibling dating — how they flirt, how they treat their partners, and what their signature moves are. In this brand-new reality dating series, pairs of siblings will be seeing each other’s love life up close and personal as they search for ‘the one’ together. Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating. But will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love? Or scupper your plans and call you out on all your bullsh*t? Either way it might just be Awkward. As. Hell.”

Thinking that this was a dating show for incest was awkward as hell, too, Netflix. But clearly, the name got peoples’ attention, for better or for worse! Like other shows about finding love, this 10-episode competition series, filmed in the South of France, features challenges and eliminations. Hosted by Too Hot to Handle Season 2’s Melinda Berry, the pairs aren’t just looking for love — there’s a $100,000 prize on the line.

The end goal is to find love and to be the one that helped their sibling find it. In the series premiere, Berry told the contestants that the sibling duo who becomes the ultimate wingman/woman will win the $100,000. But then a major plot twist was delivered in Episode 7: The winners wouldn’t be a sibling/cousin pair, but rather a romantic couple. If you don’t fall in love, no money for you! Naturally, some players became the villain throughout the season, one of them trying to get into a couple just for the money. But love won in the end.

We’ll let you enjoy discovering who won Dated and Related on your own. In the meantime, get to know the cast, including which episode they make their debuts and how to follow them on social media so you can see what they’ve been up to since, below.

