What’s in ‘Lucky Hank’ Star Mireille Enos’ Queue? ‘Succession,’ ‘Andor’ & More

TV Insider Staff
Mireille Enos
“I’ve noticed a theme in my life,” actress Mireille Enos (The Killing) says. “I want to be in shows and watch shows that are life-affirming, that are about actual people in their actual lives.”

We asked the star of AMC’s Lucky Hank (Sunday, March 19, 9/8c) to share some of her TV favorites, both old and new. Scroll down for her picks!

This is an excerpt from TV Insider’s inaugural issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the March issue of the new monthly publication, currently on newsstands or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.

Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney in 'Catastrophe'
Ed Miller / © Channel 4 / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Catastrophe (Prime Video)

“It’s a deliciously dark comedy. I could recognize my life in it, and Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney are wonderfully funny and touching. I felt such gratitude to them for being so honest and messy.”

Aisling Bea in 'This Way Up'
Rekha Garton / ©Hulu/Channel 4 UK / Courtesy Everett Collection

This Way Up (Hulu)

“The lead is Irish stand-up comic-writer-actress Aisling Bea, and she’s remarkable as a girl who has a moment of depression and makes [bad] choices. But it’s about how you step back into life while carrying whatever it is you’re carrying. It’s gorgeous storytelling

Alan Ruck in 'Succession'
HBO Max

Succession (HBO Max)

“Season 4 is coming out, and of course my husband, Alan [Ruck, above], is in it. The level of excellence is across everything — writing, acting, camera work, directing. The bar is so high. There’s not a false note.”

Adam Scott, Zach Chery, John Turturro, and Britt Lower in 'Severance'
Apple TV+

Severance (Apple TV+)

“I have this in my queue now. I just keep hearing from everyone that it’s so incredible. And when you’ve got talented people like John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Adam Scott all in one show, I’m sure it’s going to be excellent.”

Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2
Hulu

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

“It’s an absolute delight. Those three actors [Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez] did such a beautiful job. It’s funny, light and heartwarming.”

Diego Luna in 'Andor' Season 1
Disney+/Lucasfilm

Andor (Disney+)

“My 12-year-old daughter and I watch together. She hasn’t seen Blade Runner, but I keep saying to her, ‘This is like Star Wars meets Blade Runner.’ Tonally, it’s really interesting, and Diego Luna [who stars with Genevieve O’Reilly] is so watchable. He’s great.”

