‘Manifest’: Jared’s Worlds Collide — Plus, Can Saanvi Save Zeke? (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
3 Comments
Manifest Season 2 Episode 8 Sneak Peek Photos Carry On
Will Hart/NBC
Josh Dallas Manifest Season 2 Episode 8 Ben
Will Hart/NBC

Ben (Josh Dallas) looks like he could use a good night’s — or rather week’s — sleep.

Ellen Tamaki Manifest Season 2 Episode 8 Drea
Will Hart/NBC

Drea (Ellen Tamaki)

Manifest Season 2 Episode 8 Tamara Michaela Bar Meeting
Will Hart/NBC

Two important women in Jared’s life meet.

Manifest Season 2 Episode 8 Billy Jared Xers
Will Hart/NBC

Billy (Carl Lundstedt) and Jared (J.R. Ramirez)

Manifest Season 2 Episode 8 Tamara Michaela Bar
Will Hart/NBC

Tamara (Leah Gibson) and Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh)

Manifest Season 2 Episode 8 Tamara Jared
Will Hart/NBC

Exactly how real is Jared’s new relationship?

Manifest Season 2 Episode 8 Michaela Zeke
Peter Kramer/NBC

Is their love story doomed to end tragically?

Manifest Season 2 Episode 8 Saanvi Alex Exes
Peter Kramer/NBC

Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) and Alex (Sydney Morton)

Manifest Season 2 Episode 8 Saanvi Helps Zeke
Peter Kramer/NBC

Can Saanvi help Zeke (Matt Long)?

Manifest Season 2 Episode 8 Zeke Frostbite Death Date
Peter Kramer/NBC

Poor Zeke!

After the tragedy of the seventh episode, might there be some hope coming in Manifest Season 2?

It certainly looks like it with whatever — or whomever? — Ben (Josh Dallas) and Olive (Luna Blaise) find in the “Carry On” promo (below). Ben hears chanting, which leads them somewhere that could maybe cheer up Olive? She’s grieving after TJ sacrificed himself in the club.

Also in this episode, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) questions Jared’s (J.R. Ramirez) loyalties. She did find out that he had her case files pulled at the end of “Emergency Exit.” What will happen when she meets the new woman in his life this season, bartender Tamara (Leah Gibson)?

Plus, Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) shares a medical breakthrough that could change the course of all their lives: She found a way to remove the anomaly from her DNA, and this could be coming just before Zeke’s (Matt Long) death date. He was showing signs of frostbite — a.k.a. how he should have died — not burns after lifting a burning beam off an 828er at the club.

Click through the gallery above for a sneak peek at Episode 8.

Manifest, Mondays, 10/9c, NBC

Manifest

