See Idris Elba Return to Catch a Killer in ‘Luther’ Season 5 Sneak Peek (PHOTOS)

Rick and Christina Gables
Comments
Idris Elba as DCI John Luther - Luther - Season 5, Episode 1
Des Willie/BBCAmerica
Idris Elba as DCI John Luther - Luther - Season 5, Episode 3
Des Willie/BBCAmerica

Idris Elba is back as DCI John Luther

Luther S5_01_014
Des Willie/BBCAmerica

Wunmi Mosaku is new recruit DS Halliday

Luther S5_01_012
Des Willie/BBCAmerica

Wunmi Mosaku as DS Halliday, Idris Elba as DCI John Luther, Dermot Crowley as DSU Martin Schenk

Ruth Wilson as Alice Morgan - Luther - Season 5, Episode 2
Des Willie/BBCAmerica

Ruth Wilson as Alice Morgan

Luther S5_01_001
Des Willie/BBCAmerica

Enzo Cilenti as Jeremy, Hermione Norris as Vivien Lake

1 of

A new spate of nightmarish murders brings DCI John Luther (Golden Globe, SAG & Critics’ Choice Award winner Idris Elba) to once again face the depths of human depravity on the streets of London, when the new season of Luther premieres Sunday, June 2 on BBC America.

While the monstrous and seemingly indiscriminate killings become ever more audacious and public, Luther and new recruit D.S. Catherine Halliday (Wunmi Mosaku) are confounded by a complex tangle of leads and misdirection that seems designed to protect an untouchable corruption.

Roush Review: 'Deadwood: The Movie' & 'Luther' Season 5
As the body count rises, and gangster George Cornelius (Patrick Malahide) applies his own pressure, can Luther catch a killer and save his own neck?

Check out a sneak peek at Season 5 in the gallery above!

Luther, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, June 2, 8/7c, BBC America

Luther

Idris Elba

