See Idris Elba Return to Catch a Killer in ‘Luther’ Season 5 Sneak Peek (PHOTOS)

A new spate of nightmarish murders brings DCI John Luther (Golden Globe, SAG & Critics’ Choice Award winner Idris Elba) to once again face the depths of human depravity on the streets of London, when the new season of Luther premieres Sunday, June 2 on BBC America.

While the monstrous and seemingly indiscriminate killings become ever more audacious and public, Luther and new recruit D.S. Catherine Halliday (Wunmi Mosaku) are confounded by a complex tangle of leads and misdirection that seems designed to protect an untouchable corruption.

As the body count rises, and gangster George Cornelius (Patrick Malahide) applies his own pressure, can Luther catch a killer and save his own neck?

Check out a sneak peek at Season 5 in the gallery above!

Luther, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, June 2, 8/7c, BBC America