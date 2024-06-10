Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Bombshells, it’s time! Love Island USA Season 6 will premiere on June 11 with the latest group of sexy singles searching for love in a lavish Fiji villa.

During their stay, the cast members will couple up and face plenty of twists and turns. As new bombshells arrive in Fiji, relationships will be tested and new couples will form. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix hosts Season 6, with comedian Iain Stirling returning as the narrator.

The Season 6 Islanders have been announced, and the contestants include a Season 5 alum, a winner of the UK version of The Traitors, and Odell Beckham Jr.’s brother. As the season unfolds, you’re probably going to start wondering about the lives of the Islanders off the island. We’ve tracked down their Instagram accounts so you can dive a bit deeper into the lives of the Love Island USA Season 6 contestants. Scroll down to find out how to keep social media tabs on the crew!

Love Island USA, Season 6 Premiere, June 11, 9/8c, Peacock