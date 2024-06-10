Where to Follow the ‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 Cast on Instagram

Bombshells, it’s time! Love Island USA Season 6 will premiere on June 11 with the latest group of sexy singles searching for love in a lavish Fiji villa.

During their stay, the cast members will couple up and face plenty of twists and turns. As new bombshells arrive in Fiji, relationships will be tested and new couples will form. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix hosts Season 6, with comedian Iain Stirling returning as the narrator.

The Season 6 Islanders have been announced, and the contestants include a Season 5 alum, a winner of the UK version of The Traitors, and Odell Beckham Jr.’s brother. As the season unfolds, you’re probably going to start wondering about the lives of the Islanders off the island. We’ve tracked down their Instagram accounts so you can dive a bit deeper into the lives of the Love Island USA Season 6 contestants. Scroll down to find out how to keep social media tabs on the crew!

Love Island USA, Season 6 Premiere, June 11, 9/8c, Peacock

Kaylor Martin of 'Love Island USA' Season 6
Instagram

Kaylor Martin

Follow Kaylor Martin on Instagram @kaylor.martin

Kendall Washington of 'Love Island USA' Season 6
Instagram

Kendall Washington

Following Kendall Washington on Instagram @kendallwashington

Robert Rausch of 'Love Island USA' Season 6
Instagram

Robert Rausch

Follow Robert Rausch on Instagram @robert_rausch

JaNa Craig of 'Love Island USA' Season 6
Instagram

JaNa Craig

Follow JaNa Craig on Instagram at @janacraig_

Leah Kateb of 'Love Island USA' Season 6
Instagram

Leah Kateb

Follow Leah Kateb on Instagram @leahkateb

Coye Simmons of 'Love Island USA' Season 6
Instagram

Coye Simmons

Follow Coye Simmons on Instagram at @simmons__14

Aaron Evans of 'Love Island USA' Season 6
Instagram

Aaron Evans

Follow Aaron Evans on Instagram at @aaronevans97_

Kordell Beckham of 'Love Island USA' Season 6
Peacock

Kordell Beckham

Follow Kordell Beckham on Instagram @korde1l

Hannah Smith of 'Love Island USA' Season 6
Instagram

Hannah Smith

Follow Hannah Smith on Instagram at @hvsxoxo

Serena Page of 'Love Island USA' Season 6
Instagram

Serena Page

Follow Serena Page on Instagram @serenaapagee

