‘Law & Order’ Season 24 Premiere Photos: Meet Maura Tierney’s Lieutenant Jessica Brady

There’s an ER reunion in Maura Tierney‘s first Law & Order episode! Eriq La Salle directed the Season 24 premiere, “Catch and Kill.”

In the episode, a Brooklyn prosecutor is found slain in her apartment, and Maroun (Odelya Halevi) takes drastic action to convince an eyewitness to come forward. Plus, Riley (Reid Scott) struggles to adjust to the new lieutenant in charge, Jessica Brady (Tierney). Check out photos above and below of the detectives and ADAs on the case as well as DA Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) sitting down for an interview. Plus, there are a couple behind-the-scenes shots of La Salle directing.

Looking ahead beyond the premiere, Law & Order: SVU‘s Mariska Hargitay will guest star as Captain Olivia Benson in the second episode. “A guy creates this app that is essentially a person or more specifically the perfect boyfriend. It turns out there are lots of people who didn’t like this guy for creating this app,” showrunner Rick Eid told TV Insider. “The reason this guy is killed turns out to be a very complicated and topical issue that brings Captain Benson into the fold. She becomes a pretty integral part of the episode. She has a pre-existing relationship with the defendant, and she gets involved in the case and interacts with all of our regulars. It gets pretty intense, and I think it’s a really powerful episode.”

And the third episode introduces Ryan Eggold as Riley’s brother and he’s linked to the case. “He’s a pretty complicated guy,” according to Eid. “He has one foot in the criminal world, and you realize Riley’s the one that went one way and his brother went another way, and they’re still close, but this episode kind of highlights the complexities of their relationship. Riley’s trying to help his brother out of a jam, but you know the expression: ‘No good deed…’”

Check out the photos below, then let us know in the comments section what you’re looking forward to this season.

Law & Order, Season 24 Premiere, Thursday, October 3, 8/7c, NBC

Meet Lieutenant Jessica Brady, played by Maura Tierney

Detectives Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) and Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks)

Shaw and Riley want answers — how is this man connected to the case?

ADAs Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) and Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi)

Price and Maroun are looking for answers

The detectives and ADA discuss the case

How is Brady as an interrogator?

Stella Myers (Katharine McLeod) interviews DA Nicholas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn)

Adam Thompson as Attorney Cooney, Charles Gray as Jimmy Boyd

Director Eriq La Salle behind the scenes

Behind the scenes with Reid Scott, director Eriq LaSalle, and Mehcad Brooks

