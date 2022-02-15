‘Julia’: First Look at Sarah Lancashire as Julia Child in HBO Max Comedy Series (PHOTOS)

Julia Child is coming to HBO Max this spring.

The streaming service has announced that its original comedy series, Julia, will debut on Thursday, March 31, with the first three episodes. The rest of the season will be released weekly, through May 5. HBO Max has also released first-look images of the cast, including Sarah Lancashire as the famed chef.

The series is inspired by Julia Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television series, The French Chef, which pioneered the modern cooking show. Through Julia’s life and her singular joie de vivre, the series explores a pivotal time in American history — the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural evolution. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic. The eight-episode series also stars David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, and Fiona Glascott.

Julia is produced by Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment. Chris Keyser serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside creator Daniel Goldfarb, Erwin Stoff of 3 Arts Entertainment, Kimberly Carver, and Charles McDougall. Todd Schulkin is a consulting producer on behalf of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts.

