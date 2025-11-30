John Cena’s Top 10 Opponents of All-Time, Ranked

The time is almost here for WWE fans to say goodbye to John Cena. The 17-time world champion is set to have his final ever match during Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13. He’ll face the winner of the ongoing “The Last Time is Now Tournament” during the show airing on Peacock. It will surely mark the end of an era as WWE’s GOAT hangs up the jorts once and for all.

Cena parlayed his popularity and success into a successful Hollywood box office career. The Peacemaker star has been building up an impressive acting resume, but the 48-year-old never forgot where he came from. Cena also never forgot those who helped get him there. Among them were his WWE dance partners.

Before Cena’s emotional farewell, we run down his Top 10 opponents. Yes, there are others who were considered for the list like Triple H, Umaga, and Sheamus to name a few. However, that’s what makes Cena truly great is there are so many you could make a case for. If you disagree with the list, let us know your own picks in the comments below.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, December 13, 7:30/6:30c, Peacock