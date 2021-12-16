Fox is going head-to-head with The Bachelor this January, as the network is putting a new twist on its classic dating show, Joe Millionaire. Starring two eligible bachelors looking for love instead of one, the revival, Richer or Poorer, will see contestants try to determine if the prospect of wealth is more powerful than true love.

“Women from across the country are in search of love on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, a fresh twist on one of the most-watched dating shows in reality history. The new series features two incredible single men…with one HUGE difference. One’s a millionaire, and the other is definitely NOT,” reads the show’s description.

“As love connections are made and each guy finds his perfect match, the women must ask themselves what is more important…Love or Money?”

The original series took the world by storm with its unique take on the reality TV dating show format, posing a regular guy as a millionaire until his true identity was revealed at the end of the season. Following its debut in 2003, it became one of the highest-rated and most-watched unscripted series debuts of the last 20 years.

Fox Alternative Entertainment will produce the new season with SallyAnn Salsano of 495 Productions. Fans can catch up on the show’s first season for free on Tubi, and stream new episodes following their network premiere.

Below, get to know the women of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer. Who is truly looking for love and who is looking for money? Fans will have to wait and see!