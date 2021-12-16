Meet the Contestants of ‘Joe Millionaire’ Revival ‘For Richer or Poorer’ (PHOTOS)

'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer,' Fox, Contestants, Suzette, Katy, Andreea
Wilford Harewood/FOX

Fox is going head-to-head with The Bachelor this January, as the network is putting a new twist on its classic dating show, Joe Millionaire. Starring two eligible bachelors looking for love instead of one, the revival, Richer or Poorer, will see contestants try to determine if the prospect of wealth is more powerful than true love.

“Women from across the country are in search of love on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, a fresh twist on one of the most-watched dating shows in reality history. The new series features two incredible single men…with one HUGE difference. One’s a millionaire, and the other is definitely NOT,” reads the show’s description.

“As love connections are made and each guy finds his perfect match, the women must ask themselves what is more important…Love or Money?”

The original series took the world by storm with its unique take on the reality TV dating show format, posing a regular guy as a millionaire until his true identity was revealed at the end of the season. Following its debut in 2003, it became one of the highest-rated and most-watched unscripted series debuts of the last 20 years.

Fox Alternative Entertainment will produce the new season with SallyAnn Salsano of 495 Productions. Fans can catch up on the show’s first season for free on Tubi, and stream new episodes following their network premiere.

Below, get to know the women of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer. Who is truly looking for love and who is looking for money? Fans will have to wait and see!

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, Series Premiere, January 2022, Fox

'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer,' Fox, Contestants, Amanda
Wilford Harewood/FOX

Amanda

28

Fashion Designer/Entrepreneur

Newport, CA

'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer,' Fox, Contestants, Amber
Wilford Harewood/FOX

Amber

28

Realtor

Fort Lauderdale, FL

'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer,' Fox, Contestants, Andreea
Wilford Harewood/FOX

Andreea

31

Restaurateur

Newport, RI

'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer,' Fox, Contestants, Annie
Wilford Harewood/FOX

Annie

25

Digital Creative Strategist

New York, NY

'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer,' Fox, Contestants, Breanna
Wilford Harewood/FOX

Breanna

27

Graduate Admissions Specialist

Inver Grove Heights, MN

'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer,' Fox, Contestants, Brookell
Wilford Harewood/FOX

Brookell

30

Model

Los Angeles, CA

'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer,' Fox, Contestants, Calah
Wilford Harewood/FOX

Calah

28

Project Manager

Dallas, TX

'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer,' Fox, Contestants, Caroline
Wilford Harewood/FOX

Caroline

23

Recruiter

Nashville, TN

'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer,' Fox, Contestants, Carolyn
Wilford Harewood/FOX

Carolyn

30

Skincare Company Owner

Orlando, FL

'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer,' Fox, Contestants, Doris
Wilford Harewood/FOX

Doris

32

Dance Company Owner

Bethpage, NY

'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer,' Fox, Contestants, Jennie
Wilford Harewood/FOX

Jennie

29

Attorney

San Diego, CA

'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer,' Fox, Contestants, Katy
Wilford Harewood/FOX

Katy

33

Travel Blogger

Los Angeles, CA

'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer,' Fox, Contestants, Monica
Wilford Harewood/FOX

Monica

31

Olympic Medalist

Brooklyn, NY

'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer,' Fox, Contestants, Rachel
Wilford Harewood/FOX

Rachel

30

Attorney

Los Angeles, CA

'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer,' Fox, Contestants, Sara Rose
Wilford Harewood/FOX

Sara Rose

22

Influencer/Model

Houston, TX

'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer,' Fox, Contestants, Suzan
Wilford Harewood/FOX

Suzan

28

Supplier Management Operations

San Antonio, TX

'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer,' Fox, Contestants, Suzette
Wilford Harewood/FOX

Suzette

32

Realtor

Los Angeles, CA

'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer,' Fox, Contestants, Whitney
Wilford Harewood/FOX

Whitney

25

Talent Acquisition Executive

Lake Oswego, OR

