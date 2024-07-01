‘Jeopardy!’: Everyone Who’s Qualified for the Next Tournament of Champions

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
With the 40th season of Jeopardy! winding down—the finale is set for Friday, July 26—we’re already looking ahead to when we’ll see some of its players again, for the upcoming Tournament of Champions.

Any player with four or more wins during the regular season of gameplay (which began on April 10, 2024) is eligible for a future Tournament of Champions. That includes so far 15-game winner Adriana Harmeyer and Drew Basile (also a Survivor alum), along with two five- and four-game winners. Executive producer Michael Davies revealed on the Inside Jeopardy! podcast that the next postseason (which includes this tournament) has been moved to the first quarter of 2025.

Also competing will be the winner of Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 2, Lisa Ann Walter. Season 1’s winner, Ike Barinholtz, made it to the semifinals in the last ToC.

Scroll down as we’re keeping track of all the players eligible for the next Tournament of Champions, along with how many games each won (and total winnings). Let us know who you think has what it takes to win this ToC in the comments section, below.

Lisa Ann Walter for 'Celebrity Jeopardy!'
Disney/Eric McCandless

Lisa Ann Walter

Game won: Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 2

Winnings: $1,000,000 (for charity)

Adriana Harmeyer for 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!, Inc.

Adriana Harmeyer

Games won: 15 (May 29-June 18, 2024)

Winnings: $349,600

Drew Basile for 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!, Inc.

Drew Basile

Games won: 7 (June 19-27, 2024)

Winnings: $129,601

Alison Betts for 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!, Inc.

Alison Betts

Games won: 5 (April 11-17, 2024)

Winnings: $121,500

Amy Hummel for 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!, Inc.

Amy Hummel

Games won: 5 (April 24-30, 2024)

Winnings: $100,994

Grant DeYoung for 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!, Inc.

Grant DeYoung

Games won: 4 (May 15-20, 2024)

Winnings: $81,203

Amar Kakirde for 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!, Inc.

Amar Kakirde

Games won: 4 (May 22-27, 2024)

Winnings: $55,899

Jeopardy!

