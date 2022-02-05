What’s Next for Amy? How 7 Other ‘Jeopardy’ Champs Moved On

Much to the heartbreak of Jeopardy! fans across the country—and perhaps the relief of future contestants—Amy Schneider’s time as a regular-season contestant on the syndicated game show is now over.

But we have a feeling we’ll hear more from Schneider. The Oakland native, who won more than $1.3 million across 40 Jeopardy! games, just signed with the talent agency CAA, and she told The New York Times that she’s considering a return to her podcasting career.

Plus, as some of the champs below can attest, there’s always the prospect of future game-show appearances. Here’s what other Jeopardy! Hall of Famers did after competing on the show, including Ken Jennings, who had a front-row seat to Schneider’s ascendancy.

