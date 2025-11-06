‘It: Welcome to Derry’ Easter Eggs: All the Small Details in the Episodes So Far

By its very nature as a prequel to Stephen King‘s It, HBO’s Welcome to Derry was always bound to be an Easter egg-stravaganza, and, indeed, the show’s first episodes have been loaded with winks to the It movies, the greater King universe, and beyond.

“Generally, every episode is fairly chock-full of Easter eggs,” executive producer Jason Fuchs teased to TV Insider. “So if you watch an episode and you think you haven’t spotted one, it’s worth rewatching with the pause button handy because there’s something in every single one of these episodes for Stephen King megafans like myself.”

Considering how many are packed just into the opening credits alone, we expect the full run of the series will contain a mountain of small details, so here’s a look at all of the ones we’ve hunted down so far.