It: Welcome to Derry taps into Stephen King‘s larger Pennywise mythology, revisiting the era before the Losers’ Club forced the shapeshifting entity back into the depths below. This is Pennywise at full strength, feeding on Derry’s children long before anyone knew how to fight back.

The series not only explores the origin and history of the child-devouring clown, but it also pulls in references from King’s It novel, the 1990 miniseries, and the recent film adaptations. And the nods aren’t limited to the narrative; even the opening credits are packed with visual Easter eggs and hidden references that foreshadow what’s coming.

Below is a breakdown of every reference and callback to Pennywise lore we spotted in the credits — without spoiling anything from the actual show. See how of these winks many you caught.

It: Welcome to Derry, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO & HBO Max