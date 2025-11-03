‘It: Welcome to Derry’: Every Easter Egg & Hidden Reference in the Opening Sequence

Erin Maxwell
Comments
IT: Welcome to Derry
HBO Max

It: Welcome to Derry taps into Stephen King‘s larger Pennywise mythology, revisiting the era before the Losers’ Club forced the shapeshifting entity back into the depths below. This is Pennywise at full strength, feeding on Derry’s children long before anyone knew how to fight back.

Pennywise Explained: Everything You Need to Know Before 'It: Welcome to Derry'
Related

Pennywise Explained: Everything You Need to Know Before 'It: Welcome to Derry'

The series not only explores the origin and history of the child-devouring clown, but it also pulls in references from King’s It novel, the 1990 miniseries, and the recent film adaptations. And the nods aren’t limited to the narrative; even the opening credits are packed with visual Easter eggs and hidden references that foreshadow what’s coming.

Below is a breakdown of every reference and callback to Pennywise lore we spotted in the credits — without spoiling anything from the actual show. See how of these winks many you caught.

It: Welcome to Derry, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO & HBO Max

HBO Max

Keene's Drug Store

In Derry, Maine, Norbert Keene is the town’s local pharmacist, operating the Center Street Drug Store for decades. Mr. Keene is the one who dispenses Loser Club Member Eddie Kaspbrak’s asthma inhaler, which Eddie believes is lifesaving medication. Keene is the first adult to hint that Eddie’s whole “fragile health” is a lie, saying outright that Eddie isn’t actually sick and could be a normal kid if his mother would let him.

HBO Max

"Hiya, Georgie"

Georgie wasn’t the first child Pennywise tempted into the sewers with promises of fun. In the credits, we glimpse a young girl in a nearly identical scenario, her curiosity pulling her toward the clown’s trap. It’s a method Pennywise has relied on for generations, a time-tested lure that always seems to work on children who don’t know to be afraid.

HBO Max

The Barrens

The Barrens sit near the Kenduskeag Stream, downstream from the Kitchener Ironworks, the Derry Standpipe, and the town’s sewer runoff. Before the Losers, the Barrens were already known as a hangout for local boys sneaking cigarettes, building forts, a bit of swimming, and staying away from adults. Like most of Derry, the Barrens have an unspoken wrongness to it, as animals go quiet, “sounds carry strangely,” and kids feel watched. In the book, Beverly Marsh recalls that the place always had a “feeling like something old was sleeping under it.”

HBO Max

Juniper Hill Asylum

An infamous asylum of the Stephen King universe, whose inmates include It‘s Henry Bowers, Needful Thing‘s Nettie Cobb, Gerald’s Game‘s Raymond “Space Cowboy” Joubert, Insomnia‘s Charlie Pickering, and Emily Sidley from the short story “Suffer the Little Children” in the book Nightmares & Dreamscapes.

HBO Max

The Neibolt House

Also known as the Well House, 29 Neibolt Street is where It resides. Audiences first saw it as a rotting, abandoned shell, but in the Welcome to Derry credits, it briefly appears in its prime as a charming Victorian home with something lurking inside. Once an ordinary residence, its location directly above the heart of Derry’s sewer system, Pennywise’s true lair, makes it the most dangerous place in town.

A family lived there before fleeing, leaving the house to decay and turn into a “wino hangout.” It later becomes the site of the Losers Club’s first major clash with Pennywise and the entry point they use to descend into the sewers below.

HBO Max

Feeding Time for Pennywise the Clown

The shapeshifting entity known as Pennywise appears several times in the opening sequence. It takes the form of a Lovecraftian horror in the Barrens scene, luring a boy with candy, and is hinted at as a creature lurking in the sewers as a young girl peers in, echoing Georgie’s fate. Here, Pennywise’s gloved hand is seen operating a projector, flashing images of nuclear destruction to terrify a child, a reminder of how It “flavors the meat” with fear before feeding.

HBO Max

The Bradley Gang Shootout

The Bradley Gang was a group of Depression-era criminals who came through Derry in the late 1920s. A mob of townspeople, encouraged by a kind of shared hysteria, armed themselves and ambushed the gang in broad daylight, shooting them to death in the street. The killings were never prosecuted.

There are reports of a clown-like figure being present in the mob, feeding the violence. Pennywise was likely there, causing the violence and chaos. The scene reinforces a key theme that Pennywise doesn’t always kill, but sometimes It inspires humans to do the killing for It.

HBO Max

The Bowers Family

In the credits, the Bowers family name appears on a building. The Bowers family is a troubled clan that appears in Derry. While Henry was a bully for the Loser Club, father Oscar “Butch” Bowers was an abusive father and a racist police officer, which his father, also named Butch (briefly mentioned in Mike Hanlon’s research) was also violent, suggesting a family line of brutality.

HBO Max

The Kitchener Ironworks

The Kitchener Ironworks is one of the largest tragedies linked to Pennywise’s feeding cycle. On Easter Sunday, 1906, the factory held a children’s Easter egg hunt on its property. During the event, a boiler exploded violently, destroying much of the building and killing 106 people — 88 children and 14 adults. The tragedy is widely remembered as one of the worst in town history, but like all horrors in Derry, it eventually fades from public conversation.

It: Welcome to Derry key art
Jovan Adepo

Jovan Adepo

Chris Chalk

Chris Chalk

Taylour Paige

Taylour Paige

James Remar

James Remar

Stephen Rider

Stephen Rider

Bill Skarsgård

Bill Skarsgård

Full Cast & Crew

HBO

HBO Max

Series

Horror

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More It: Welcome to Derry ›

It: Welcome to Derry




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
Hallmark Holiday 2025 Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best
Donald Trump and Norah O'Donnell
2
Trump ’60 Minutes’ Interview: Explosive Moments You Didn’t See on TV
Blake SHelton, Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson
3
‘The Road’: Cassidy Daniels Shines Again & Another Cut Is Made
Lucas Adams - 'Young and the Restless'
4
Lucas Adams Previews His More Mature Noah Newman on ‘Y&R’
Josh Charles as Dr. Martin Best — 'Best Medicine'
5
Josh Charles Gets to Know ‘Best Medicine’s Small Town in First Promo