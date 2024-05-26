A decade ago, years before Prince Harry started dating now-wife Meghan Markle, a different “Harry” dated a different Meghan on the Fox reality show I Wanna Marry “Harry.” Meghan Ramsey Jones was one of 12 American women competing for the affection of a redheaded man named Matthew Hicks, whom the woman thought was Harry.

At least, that was the premise of the show. In actual reality, some of the contestants knew Hicks wasn’t a British royal, including winner Kimberly Birch, who told Business Insider that the jig was up for her when she passed a London store window and spotted a mask depicting the real Harry.

In that Business Insider first-hand account and other interviews online, former contestants said producers isolated them from the outside world and each other, hired security guards for “Harry,” recruited fake fans and fake paparazzi to hound the fake prince, left fake tabloids strewn about, and even faked a photo of Hicks with Prince William.

Birch even told Splinter in 2015 that a therapist came on set to talk to skeptical contestants during filming. “We found out later that it wasn’t a real, licensed therapist,” she said. “It was just someone from the production team.”

I Wanna Marry “Harry” debuted on May 20, 2014, and aired only four episodes in the U.S. before getting dethroned by Fox. Ten years later, some of the people involved are still in the spotlight, and some are still talking about their brush with faux-royalty. Check out their stories below.