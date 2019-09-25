It’s the Beginning of the End in the ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Premiere (PHOTOS)

Rick and Christina Gables
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
VIOLA DAVIS, QUEI TANN
ABC/Kelsey McNeal

How to Get Away With Murder

Shondaland’s murder mystery is currently airing its sixth and final season.

AJA NAOMI KING
ABC/Kelsey McNeal

AJA NAOMI KING

AJA NAOMI KING
ABC/Kelsey McNeal

AJA NAOMI KING

AMIRAH VANN, ROME FLYNN
ABC/Richard Cartwright

AMIRAH VANN, ROME FLYNN

MATT MCGORRY, CONRAD RICAMORA, JACK FALAHEE, AJA NAOMI KING
ABC/Richard Cartwright

MATT MCGORRY, CONRAD RICAMORA, JACK FALAHEE, AJA NAOMI KING

MATT MCGORRY, CONRAD RICAMORA, JACK FALAHEE, AJA NAOMI KING
ABC/Richard Cartwright

MATT MCGORRY, CONRAD RICAMORA, JACK FALAHEE, AJA NAOMI KING

MATT MCGORRY, JACK FALAHEE
ABC/Richard Cartwright

MATT MCGORRY, JACK FALAHEE

MATT MCGORRY, JACK FALAHEE, JESSICA MARIE GARCIA
ABC/Richard Cartwright

MATT MCGORRY, JACK FALAHEE, JESSICA MARIE GARCIA

QUEI TANN
ABC/Kelsey McNeal

QUEI TANN

ROME FLYNN, AJA NAOMI KING
ABC/Kelsey McNeal

ROME FLYNN, AJA NAOMI KING

1 of

The Season 6 premiere of How to Get Away With Murder picks up as Annalise (Viola Davis) struggles with the personal toll that Laurel (Karla Souza) and Christopher’s disappearance has taken on everyone.

Meanwhile, the remaining Keating 4, Oliver (Conrad Ricamora), Frank (Charlie Weber) and Bonnie (Liza Weil) disagree on the possible reasons behind Laurel’s disappearance.

'How to Get Away With Murder' EP on Giving Annalise a Proper Ending in Season 6See Also

'How to Get Away With Murder' EP on Giving Annalise a Proper Ending in Season 6

Exec producer Peter Nowalk teases that every crime 'will have to be paid for' in the ABC drama's final season.

Plus, Tegan (Amirah Vann) handles the aftermath of Emmett’s apparent poisoning, and Gabriel (Rome Flynn) wants to take his budding relationship with Michaela (Aja Naomi King) to the next level.

Click through the gallery above for a sneak peek at the final season!

How to Get Away With Murder, Season 6 Premiere, Thursday, September 26, 10/9c, ABC

How to Get Away With Murder - ABC

How to Get Away With Murder where to stream

How to Get Away With Murder

Aja Naomi King

Billy Brown

Jack Falahee

Karla Souza

Matt McGorry

Viola Davis