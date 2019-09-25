It’s the Beginning of the End in the ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Premiere (PHOTOS)

Shondaland’s murder mystery is currently airing its sixth and final season.

The Season 6 premiere of How to Get Away With Murder picks up as Annalise (Viola Davis) struggles with the personal toll that Laurel (Karla Souza) and Christopher’s disappearance has taken on everyone.

Meanwhile, the remaining Keating 4, Oliver (Conrad Ricamora), Frank (Charlie Weber) and Bonnie (Liza Weil) disagree on the possible reasons behind Laurel’s disappearance.

Plus, Tegan (Amirah Vann) handles the aftermath of Emmett’s apparent poisoning, and Gabriel (Rome Flynn) wants to take his budding relationship with Michaela (Aja Naomi King) to the next level.

How to Get Away With Murder, Season 6 Premiere, Thursday, September 26, 10/9c, ABC