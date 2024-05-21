Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Familial war between the two great houses of Westeros breaks out in HBO‘s House of the Dragon Season 2.

Premiering June 16, the Game of Thrones spinoff will see the Targaryens (the blacks) and the Hightowers (the greens) battling for control of the Iron Throne following the onset of their deadly feud in the Season 1 finale. The fight to hold onto the stolen crown (the green’s cause) and the fight to wrest it back (the black’s) will affect every relationship in the series.

Relationships between the members of Westeros’ great houses are often forged as strategic alliances, but some pairings are both for love and power. Season 1 saw several romances begin and die within the 10-episode season. Which ones still stand? Here, we break down the relationship status of every major relationship we’ll see in House of the Dragon Season 2 this summer.

House of the Dragon, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, June 16, 9/8c, HBO, Streaming on Max