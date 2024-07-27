Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

In HBO’s House of the Dragon, romance is not the only thing in the air in Westeros.

Dragons are the primary source of sparks in the brewing battle between the members of House Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel series. But there is no shortage of couples who have tried to find love in the hopeless place of intergenerational warfare.

While many of those couples are related or arranged by their parents to consolidate power, some of the most misguided relationships have become the most impactful in the line of succession in the Seven Kingdoms.

With the conclusion of Season 2 on the horizon, we are charting some of the most important couples in the series and ranking them from best to Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Criston (Fabien Frankel).

We will ignore the fact that this could also be a family tree.

House of the Dragon, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO, Streaming on Max