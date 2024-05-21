It didn’t have Dick Wolf on its payroll or that dun-dun sound effect introducing new locations, but Homicide: Life on the Street is still an unofficial entry in the Law & Order universe.

After all, before Det. John Munch (Richard Belzer) was on the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit beat in NYC, he was investigating murders in Baltimore as one of Homicide’s crime-solvers.

Created by Paul Attansio and based on a book by The Wire creator David Simon, Homicide is one of our picks for the best shows of the 90s, the most culturally influential shows of all time, and (unfortunately) the great TV shows not currently available for streaming. (That unavailability might be rectified soon, Simon says.)

And Belzer was far from the only actor to get a Law & Order job after a Homicide stint. Check out others below as we mark the 25th anniversary of Homicide’s series finale on May 21.