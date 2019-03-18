‘NCIS: LA’ Fans React to [Spoiler’s] Return — Plus, a Sneak Peek at What’s Next (PHOTOS)

Looks like these hats are their attempt at going incognito?

Nell will try to help her sister protect Andre (Delon de Metz), as he’s a current target

Whatever the task, Kensi and Deeks are ready to assist Eric

Will Eric get wrapped up in helping Sydney too?

Nell’s (Renee Felice Smith) sister Sydney (Ashley Rae Spillers) turns to her for help, but who are the others with them?

It’s back to work for newlyweds Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) who are deep in conversation with Eric (Barrett Foa) and Special Prosecutor John Rogers (Peter Jacobson)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the March 17 episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, “Till Death Do Us Part.”]

Sunday’s NCIS: Los Angeles episode was certainly a tribute to the fans as it not only gave them the long-awaited Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) wedding, but also the return of a favorite character.

After a nearly season-long hiatus — due to injuries sustained outside of work — Linda Hunt made her triumphant return as Henrietta “Hetty” Lange. The Oscar-winning actress’ character showed up at just at the right time as Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J) faced the barrel of a gun.

In true Hetty style, she made a dramatic entrance by crashing her car into the venue. “I can’t leave you damn kids alone for a minute!” she said before cracking a smile. Needless to say, her arrival was more than just an exciting moment, it was necessary.

Of course, fans had a lot of feelings about the surprise appearance of NCIS: LA‘s beloved character. Below we’re rounding up some of their reactions.

Is that Hetty officiating? DID I CALL IT OR WHAT!!!??? pic.twitter.com/gr0nfxdmMn — Anne (@Drumchik84) March 18, 2019

BEST entrance EVER yessssss Hetty is back for tonight anyways. #NCISLA — Rhonda (@RhondaDodson18) March 18, 2019

That was a heck of an entrance Henrietta Lang @NCISLA #NCISLA!! 😀😊😱🙂😃 pic.twitter.com/ZePZtgHfJf — Phoebe Annze Gersava (@Phoeb16) March 18, 2019

I’m so happy that Hetty came back just in time for the wedding 💒 #NCISLA — Natasha Jean (@NmJean05) March 18, 2019

Interestingly, towards the end of the episode, Hetty refused to tell Callen and Sam where she had been for the past several months. She only teased that she may someday reveal the reason for her absence, but that for now, Kensi and Deeks’ wedding was her concern. Could that be setting up a future mystery? Possibly, but it doesn’t appear to be part of next week’s episode.

Get a sneak peek at the episode, titled “Born to Run,” in the gallery above. The logline for the installment reads: “Sydney (Ashley Rae Spillers) turns to her sister Nell for help after her high school crush, Andre Martinez (Delon de Metz), is mixed up in a Russian plot to steal intelligence from the Department of Defense. Also, Special Prosecutor John Rogers (Peter Jacobson) conducts mandatory performance reviews with the team.”

