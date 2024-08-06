‘Held Hostage in My House’ First Look: Billy Zane Is Unrecognizable in Lifetime Thriller (PHOTOS)

Avery Thompson
Comments
Billy Zane in 'Held Hostage at My House'
Exclusive
Lifetime

Lifetime has acquired the psychological thriller Held Hostage in My House (formerly known as Blunt), and TV Insider has the exclusive first look photos. The new Lifetime movie will premiere on September 7.

The film follows the story of a single mother (Amy Smart), who was entrapped at her vacation rental and must piece together clues to find out who was her assailant. In addition to Smart, Held Hostage in My House also stars Matt Davis, Billy Zane, Ne-Yo, and Greer Grammer.

Zane was recently seen in the Lifetime movie Devil On Campus: The Larry Ray Story, which premiered in June 2024. The film marked the Titanic alum’s first Lifetime movie.

Held Hostage in My House was written and directed by Anna Elizabeth James. James also produces under her Kiss and Tale Productions banner alongside Richard Switzer, Julie Gause, Paul Luba and Chad Verdi Jr. Executive producers include Larry Galluzzo and Tim Bien.

Scroll down to see the first photos of the star-studded cast of Held Hostage in My House.

Held Hostage in My House, Movie Premiere, September 7, 8/7c, Lifetime

Billy Zane in 'Held Hostage at My House'
Lifetime

Billy Zane

An unrecognizable Billy Zane transforms into character on the set of Held Hostage in My House.

Amy Smart in 'Held Hostage at My House'
Lifetime

Amy Smart

Amy Smart’s character tearfully hugs her child.

Ne-Yo in 'Held Hostage at My House'
Lifetime

Ne-Yo

Ne-Yo suits up in the new Lifetime movie.

Greer Grammer and Matt Davis in 'Held Hostage at My House'
Lifetime

Greer Grammer & Matt Davis

Grammer and Davis’ characters share an upbeat moment during a camping trip.

Amy Smart

Billy Zane

Greer Grammer

Matthew Davis

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Julie Chrisley
1
Julie Chrisley Rejects Chance to Appear in Court for Resentencing Hearing
Genie Francis in 'General Hospital'
2
Is ‘General Hospital’ Recasting Laura’s Comatose Daughter?
Mayim Bialik - Jeopardy
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Remove Last Trace of Mayim Bialik From Show
Alison Sweeney on 'Days of Our Lives'
4
Alison Sweeney Bringing Sami Brady Back to ‘DAYS’
Jonathan Jackson on the 'General Hospital' set
5
Jonathan Jackson Returns to ‘GH’ Set in New Photo