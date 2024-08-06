Lifetime has acquired the psychological thriller Held Hostage in My House (formerly known as Blunt), and TV Insider has the exclusive first look photos. The new Lifetime movie will premiere on September 7.

The film follows the story of a single mother (Amy Smart), who was entrapped at her vacation rental and must piece together clues to find out who was her assailant. In addition to Smart, Held Hostage in My House also stars Matt Davis, Billy Zane, Ne-Yo, and Greer Grammer.

Zane was recently seen in the Lifetime movie Devil On Campus: The Larry Ray Story, which premiered in June 2024. The film marked the Titanic alum’s first Lifetime movie.

Held Hostage in My House was written and directed by Anna Elizabeth James. James also produces under her Kiss and Tale Productions banner alongside Richard Switzer, Julie Gause, Paul Luba and Chad Verdi Jr. Executive producers include Larry Galluzzo and Tim Bien.

