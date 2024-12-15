Netflix seems to be producing adaptations of Harlan Coben novels faster than Coben can write them! Under its multi-million contract with the novelist, Netflix has produced 10 TV series based on Coben’s books since 2018, adding to other outlets’ Coben adaptations.

Already, Coben’s novels Gone for Good, No Second Chance, Just One Look, The Innocent, The Woods, Hold Tight, Stay Close, The Stranger, and Fool Me Once have all been adapted into TV series (which we’ve ranked). Missing You will come to Netflix on January 1, 2025, followed at some point by series-long versions of Caught, Run Away, and I Will Find You. Prime Video made a series, Shelter, from Coben’s Mickey Bolitar book series, and Netflix is developing one from the author’s YA Myron Bolitar series. (Oh, and Netflix also acquired Coben’s Six Years for feature-film adaptation.)

So the list of Coben stories without TV adaptations is getting ever shorter, but a handful of his works are still waiting for the small-screen treatment. Here are those books.