It’s fall, so you know what that means: It’s time for Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas to officially begin. The holiday movies and TV shows kick off the festive season on Friday, October 17.

For 16 years, Hallmark Channel has been the place to go for 24/7 holiday viewing, and that will continue this year, with nearly 80 hours of all-new programming across 10 weeks. Original movies will premiere every Saturday and Sunday, series will air on Fridays and Mondays, and everything will be available to stream the next day on Hallmark+.

It all begins with the Hallmark Channel debut of the first season of Mistletoe Murders, the cozy mystery series starring Sarah Drew and Peter Mooney, on October 17. It will lead right into the Season 2 premiere, beginning November 7. Also among the series coming as part of Countdown to Christmas is Twelve Days ‘Til Christmas starring Mae Whitman and based on the popular book by Jenni Bayliss.

Hallmark has also teamed up with iconic brands, the NFL and Grand Ole Opry, for two films, Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story, with cameos from Buffalo Bills players and legends, and A Grand Ole Opry Christmas, for which Brad Paisley wrote and performs original music and with appearances from other Opry members and country music artists.

Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker are back in their third movie as the Brenner boys in Three Wisest Men. Hallmark is reuniting Lacey Chabert and Andrew Walker for the first time in seven years (My Secret Valentine) with She’s Making a List, while Erin Krakow and Tyler Hynes will star in Christmas Above the Clouds (their first movie together since It Was Always You in 2021 and first Christmas film together).

As usual, Thanksgiving weekend will bring two movies on Friday, November 28, Saturday, November 29, and Sunday, November 30, at 6/5 and 8/7c. And every Sunday, beginning on October 19, Hallmark Mystery will feature movie merry-thons in festive, themed collections, including A Cozy Country Christmas, Thank You for Your Service, The Magic of Christmas, and A Little Christmas Faith. And every Tuesday night, starting on October 21, you can binge holiday movies with your favorite stars with back-to-back films starring Paul Campbell, Jessy Schram, Victor Webster, and more.

“It’s an honor that millions of viewers welcome Hallmark into their homes each year and make us part of their annual holiday traditions,” said Darren Abbott, Chief Brand Officer, Hallmark, in a statement. “Audiences turn to Hallmark Channel and Hallmark+ for programming that they can watch with their families that they know will fill them with hope and joy. This year promises an unforgettable slate of movies and series featuring fan-favorite actors that will deliver everything fans love about Christmas on Hallmark Channel.”

Watch the promo for Countdown to Christmas:

Scroll down to get all the details about Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas movies — and three series — from the casts and premiere dates to official synopses as well as photos. Then, head to the comments section below to tell us which movies you’ll be watching.