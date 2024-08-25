Some Grey’s Anatomy surgeons are renowned for their Catherine Fox Award-level surgical skills, their caring bedside manner, and their collegial spirit. These are not those surgeons.

The MDs here, in fact, are our picks for the ABC medical drama’s worst doctors — because they have no business being in an operating room, exhibit crude or even criminal behavior, or sow discourse in the hospital. To the docs below, it wasn’t long before we said, “Pack your 10-blades and go.”

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 21 Premiere, Thursday, September 26, 10/9c, ABC