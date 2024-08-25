‘Grey’s Anatomy’: 10 Worst Doctors, Ranked

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Peter MacNicol as Robert Stark, Matthew Morrison as Paul Stadler, and Faye Dunaway as Margaret Campbell on 'Grey's Anatomy'
MacNicol & Dunaway: Ron Tom/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection, Morrison: Richard Cartwright/ABC

Grey's Anatomy

 More

Some Grey’s Anatomy surgeons are renowned for their Catherine Fox Award-level surgical skills, their caring bedside manner, and their collegial spirit. These are not those surgeons.

The MDs here, in fact, are our picks for the ABC medical drama’s worst doctors — because they have no business being in an operating room, exhibit crude or even criminal behavior, or sow discourse in the hospital. To the docs below, it wasn’t long before we said, “Pack your 10-blades and go.”

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 21 Premiere, Thursday, September 26, 10/9c, ABC

Peter MacNicol as Robert Stark on 'Grey's Anatomy'
Ron Tom/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

10. Robert Stark (Peter MacNicol)

He stole Alex’s (Justin Chambers) ping pong idea. He didn’t respond to Meredith’s (Ellen Pompeo) many pages. He tried ratting on Arizona (Jessica Capshaw). And he acted passive-aggressive when April (Sarah Drew) rebuffed his advances. Robert Stark was Seattle Grace Mercy West’s head of pediatrics, but he was basically a child himself.

Faye Dunaway as Margaret Campbell on 'Grey's Anatomy'
Ron Tom/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

9. Margaret Campbell (Faye Dunaway)

By the time we meet Seattle Grace’s first female surgeon, she’s only doing the occasional routine surgery, and one goes awry when she nicks a bile duct. Rather than acknowledging her mistake in stride, “Her Highness” Margaret gets defensive, and her colleagues practically have to wrest the scalpel from her hand.

Hilarie Burton as Lauren Boswell on 'Grey's Anatomy'
Ron Tom/ABC

8. Lauren Boswell (Hilarie Burton)

As a superstorm battered Seattle, this craniofacial surgeon wreaked emotional havoc at the hospital. Lauren flirted with Arizona — even while knowing that Arizona was married to Callie (Sara Ramirez) and even after Arizona told her not to. Calzona’s days were numbered, and arguably, it was Lauren’s fault.

Marika Domińczyk as Eliza Minnick on 'Grey's Anatomy'
Eric McCandless/ABC

7. Eliza Minnick (Marika Domińczyk)

Sure, she’s a double-board certified orthopedic surgeon, but she was also an educational consultant who started a civil war at the hospital, put Stephanie (Jerrika Hinton) on a start-to-finish surgery that resulted in a patient’s death, and then unwittingly put Stephanie in charge of babysitting an attempted rapist.

Roger Rees as Colin Marlow on 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC

6. Colin Marlow (Roger Rees)

It had been years since his professor-student relationship with Cristina (Sandra Oh), and yet this chief-of-surgery candidate still gives her an unsolicited butt squeeze when he meets her again? And then when she rejects him, he gets all whiny, saying the job of chief was beneath him anyway? Good riddance.

Melissa George as Sadie Harris on 'Grey's Anatomy'
Craig Sjodin/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

5. Sadie Harris (Melissa George)

We meet a hitherto-unmentioned ex-BFF of Meredith’s. OK, fine. They have nicknames for each other, “Die” and “Death,” that are kind of a stretch. Sure. But then Sadie has another intern do an unsanctioned appendectomy on her for practice? And Sadie’s medical knowledge has been sub-par all along? Sadie had to go.

Rushi Kota as Vikram Roy on 'Grey's Anatomy'
Mitch Haaseth/ABC

4. Vikram Roy (Rushi Kota)

First this intern lies about being high on weed cookies because he wants to scrub in on a surgery. Then he gets fired. Then he gets his job back after claiming wrongful termination. Then he neglects a nosebleed patient who later dies. Alex was right for firing this guy a second time. If only the first firing had stuck!

Mike McColl as Paul Castello on 'Grey's Anatomy'
ABC

3. Paul Castello (Mike McColl)

In Season 11, this was the Dillard Medical Center doc who opted against giving Derek (Patrick Dempsey) what would have been a life-saving CT scan, ignoring Penny’s (Samantha Sloyan) protests and sealing McDreamy’s fate. Then, in Season 16, he chairs Meredith’s licensure hearing and acts just as arrogant. (Despite all that, Mer still tries to save his life when he has a seizure.)

Charles Michael Davis as Jason Myers on 'Grey's Anatomy'
Richard Cartwright/ABC

2. Jason Myers (Charles Michael Davis)

Alex called this OB/GYN “super douche” and “assface,” and that was before he learned that the guy abused Jo (Camilla Luddington), his girlfriend at the time. Jason gave her a black eye during one of her fights, and he had the gall to want to call the cops on her.

Matthew Morrison as Paul Stadler on 'Grey's Anatomy'
Richard Cartwright/ABC

1. Paul Stadler (Matthew Morrison)

Before Jo Wilson was Jo Wilson, she was Brooke Stadler, the wife of this abusive general surgeon, who stalked her to Seattle. In addition to being scum of the earth, Paul must have been a bad doctor, too, since he ignored medical advice after a car accident and fatally struck his head on his own hospital bed.

Grey's Anatomy

Charles Michael Davis

Faye Dunaway

Hilarie Burton

Marika Dominczyk

Matthew Morrison

Melissa George

Mike McColl

Peter MacNicol

Roger Rees

Rushi Kota

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jonelle Matthews
1
‘The Girl on the Milk Carton’: Murderer’s Ex-Wife & Detective Address Shocking Missing Child Case
Brett Goldstein and Phil Dunster in 'Ted Lasso'
2
‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4: Which Stars Could Return?
Omar Jose Cardona, Kaylee Shimizu, and Caleb Sasser on 'The Voice'
3
‘The Voice’: 10 Best Blind Auditions of All Time, Ranked
Nicole Eggert
4
Nicole Eggert Talks Working on ‘Baywatch’ Docuseries While Fighting Cancer
Lily Collins in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4
5
Will ‘Emily in Paris’ Get a Season 5?