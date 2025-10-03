Do These New ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Photos Confirm a Major Character’s Fate in Explosion?

Amanda Bell
GREY’S ANATOMY - “We Built This City” - The team at Grey Sloan navigates a chaotic first day of surgical rotations amid hospital renovations. Meanwhile, Meredith spends time with Amelia. THURSDAY, OCT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) KEVIN MCKIDD (DIRECTOR)
Disney / Anne Marie Fox

Grey’s Anatomy fans still have just under a week to find out who, if anyone, died in the explosion cliffhanger, but thanks to a new batch of photos from ABC for the second episode of the season, we might be able to officially take one character off of the list of those in danger.

In a small set of stills shared by the network for Episode 2, “We Built This City,” Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) appears to be both happy and healthy.

Miranda was one of the characters who was considered to be the most in jeopardy at the time of the Season 21 finale explosion, since she was on the surgical floor at the time of the blast. Others who appeared to be in harm’s way at the time were Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack), Monica Beltran (Natalie Morales), Jules Millen (Adelaide Kane), and, potentially, those whose whereabouts weren’t specifically known like Lucas Adams (Niko Terho), Teddy Altman (Kim Raver), and Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.).

The description for Season 22 Episode 2 (the 450th of the series) confirms it will take place after the events of the explosion: “The team at Grey Sloan navigates a chaotic first day of surgical rotations amid hospital renovations. Meanwhile, Meredith spends time with Amelia.”

Scroll down to see Miranda alive and well, along with Trevor Jackson‘s newcomer character, Benson “Blue” Kwan, and the episode’s director, Kevin McKidd, who also plays Owen Hunt in the series.

GREY’S ANATOMY - “We Built This City” - The team at Grey Sloan navigates a chaotic first day of surgical rotations amid hospital renovations. Meanwhile, Meredith spends time with Amelia. THURSDAY, OCT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) CHANDRA WILSON, HARRY SHUM JR.
Disney / Anne Marie Fox

Miranda is grinning alongside Blue, so she must have come through the explosion intact

GREY’S ANATOMY - “We Built This City” - The team at Grey Sloan navigates a chaotic first day of surgical rotations amid hospital renovations. Meanwhile, Meredith spends time with Amelia. THURSDAY, OCT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) HARRY SHUM JR.
Disney / Anne Marie Fox

Kwan doesn’t exactly look happy, though.

GREY’S ANATOMY - “We Built This City” - The team at Grey Sloan navigates a chaotic first day of surgical rotations amid hospital renovations. Meanwhile, Meredith spends time with Amelia. THURSDAY, OCT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) TREVOR JACKSON
Disney / Anne Marie Fox

Trevor Jackson’s character is all smiles!

GREY’S ANATOMY - “We Built This City” - The team at Grey Sloan navigates a chaotic first day of surgical rotations amid hospital renovations. Meanwhile, Meredith spends time with Amelia. THURSDAY, OCT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) KEVIN MCKIDD (DIRECTOR)
Disney / Anne Marie Fox

Kevin McKidd directs the team.

GREY’S ANATOMY - “We Built This City” - The team at Grey Sloan navigates a chaotic first day of surgical rotations amid hospital renovations. Meanwhile, Meredith spends time with Amelia. THURSDAY, OCT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) KEVIN MCKIDD (DIRECTOR)
Disney / Anne Marie Fox

McKidd shares a smile behind the scenes.

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 22 Premiere, October 9, 10/9c, ABC

